ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'I thought the referee bottled it': Kevin Campbell and Jamie Carragher back Anthony Gordon after his 'stonewall' penalty claim was waved away in Merseyside derby... as the Everton striker insists Joel Matip's challenge caused him 'severe pain'

By Julian Bovill For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Kevin Campbell has said he felt the referee 'bottled' a decision to give his former side, Everton, a penalty at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

With the score level at 0-0, Anthony Gordon, who had caused Liverpool trouble all afternoon, ran through and went down after being bundled over by Joel Matip.

Referee Stuart Atwell waved away the visiting side's protests and Liverpool went on to win 2-0 thanks to goals from Andy Robertson and Divock Origi, who scored his sixth Merseyside derby goal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xzze5_0fIvTSBM00
Anthony Gordon (left) went down under a challenge from Joel Matip (right)

Former Everton striker Campbell said he believed the referee 'bottled' the decision not to award the penalty.

He said on Sky Sports after the game: 'This is a pen for me. It’s a push in the back. He’s in the box, it’s a push in the back. He’s nowhere near the ball, he pushes him.

'You see that. If that was at the other end, I’m sure this stadium would have gone crazy. That’s the one break that Everton needed,' he added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4by4SW_0fIvTSBM00
Anthony Gordon (right) had been booked in the the first half at Anfield for simulation

'I thought the referee bottled it a little bit, if I’m honest with you.'

Jamie Carragher warned Gordon to 'be careful' in the future and not garner himself a reputation as a cheat in the game.

'He’s got to be careful, Anthony Gordon,' he said. 'He’s a great lad and a great player, one of the best players on the pitch today, caused Liverpool massive problems.'

'But he’s just got to be careful of that, it’s not the first time, the one in the first half, and it definitely will be in referee’s heads,' he added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Np3Lj_0fIvTSBM00
Kevin Campbell (pictured) said after the game that he felt the referee 'bottled' the decision

Graeme Souness, on punditry duty alongside Campbell and Carragher, said Gordon's first-half dive had 'planted a seed' of doubt in the referee's head and could have counted against the player later on.

'He’s planted a seed in the referee’s head, in the very first few minutes when he dived to try and get a penalty.

'You can bet, if we’re players out there, we’re in the referee’s ear: "he’s a diver, ref." You’re planting a seed in the ref’s head as well.'

Meanwhile, Gordon himself said after the game that he believed Everton 'could' have had a penalty but that 'sometimes these things go against you'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nxb4Y_0fIvTSBM00
Graeme Souness (pictured) felt Gordon's first half antics counted against him later on
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GE4yQ_0fIvTSBM00
Jamie Carragher (pictured) warned the Everton youngster against getting himself a reputation for diving amongst referees

He told Sky Sports: 'We could have had a penalty in my opinion, but sometimes these go against you, and that’s just how football is at times.'

'The second one for me was the strongest because he stood on my foot. Clearly, I’ve gone 1 v 1 with him, I’ve got the better of him and he’s stood on my foot, which has caused me severe pain and I’ve gone down,' he added.

On the first appeal, for which he was booked for diving, he admitted that it was not a clearcut penalty but that there was 'contact' so he should not have been reprimanded for simulation.

He said: 'The first one, I’ve watched back. I felt the contact and went down.

'From a few angles I can see why he hasn’t given it, but it’s certainly not a yellow card because it’s not a dive. There is contact.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'If I'm Joel Matip, I'm fuming': Rio Ferdinand says Liverpool defender should be FURIOUS after Jurgen Klopp dropped him for Ibrahima Konate for their Champions League semi-final clash with Villarreal

Rio Ferdinand has claimed Joel Matip will be 'fuming' after being relegated to the bench for Liverpool's Champions League clash with Villarreal. The Reds face Unai Emery's LaLiga side at Anfield in their European semi-final first-leg tie on Wednesday night, with defender Matip dropped by manager Jurgen Klopp for Ibrahima Konate.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

IAN LADYMAN: The greatness of Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side is beyond doubt and it does not even feel like they need trophies to prove it... 1977 was the last time an Anfield team even came close to winning the Treble

The last Liverpool team to come close to winning the acclaimed treble of league, FA Cup and European Cup was the 1977 version. Bob Paisley’s team is considered one the club’s finest and their quest that year fell down only at Wembley in May when they lost to Manchester United in the Cup Final.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

PLAYER RATINGS: Sadio Mane, Thiago and Trent Alexander-Arnold shine in a dominant Liverpool victory over Villarreal... with highly-rated Pau Torres caught out by the Reds' attack

Allison Becker - 6 The Brazilian goalkeeper had an extremely quiet evening with very little to do across the entire match. Bombed forward, put in multiple dangerous crosses, that were not capitalised on by the Reds attackers. Ibrahima Konate - 7 A surprise inclusion over Joel Matip, but proved his...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Harry Maguire's season could be OVER due to knee injury, with Manchester United captain suffering yet another blow at the end of miserable campaign and his future under scrutiny with Erik ten Hag looking for a new centre back

Harry Maguire is battling to play again this season after the Manchester United captain suffered a knee injury. Interim manager Ralf Rangnick revealed that Maguire has joined United’s lengthening injury list and will miss Thursday’s game at home to Chelsea – leaving him with just 14 fit outfield players.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Divock Origi
Person
Graeme Souness
Person
Jamie Carragher
Daily Mail

JACK GAUGHAN: Phil Foden was born for the Champions League… Man City’s sparkling forward is lighting up big European nights and living up to Sergio Aguero’s hype

Sergio Aguero was watching the game with Mario Balotelli on Tuesday. In different countries via Twitch — an online live-streaming platform — but together on the same screen all the same. What Aguero likes to do is commentate on matches to thousands of fans, little comments here and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Will it be Mo Salah, Kevin De Bruyne… or an outsider like Diogo Jota or Declan Rice? With voting closed for Footballer of the Year and the winner announced on Friday, our experts explain their picks

It is Footballer of the Year week. Voting closed last night and the winner will be revealed on Friday. Liverpool’s Mo Salah is the clear favourite after his blistering start to the season, but few Premier League stars have sustained their sparkle from start to finish in a campaign when managers have more than ever chosen to rest and rotate their squads.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Jurgen Klopp warns Liverpool they must be 'completely on alert' for Champions League second leg against Villarreal - despite taking two-goal lead to Spain next week

Liverpool are on the verge of their tenth appearance in a European Cup final – but Jurgen Klopp warned his high-flyers they must remain on high alert. Second half goals from Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane, which came in the space of 133 seconds, put Liverpool firmly in control of their semi-final against Villarreal on a raucous night at Anfield.
UEFA
Daily Mail

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson admits their first goal against Villarreal was a 'bit lucky' and warns Champions League semi-final second leg 'will be tough', as Andrew Robertson insists there is still work to do

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson admitted their first goal was a 'bit lucky' as he warned their trip to Villarreal will be tough. The Reds had a dream start to their Champions League semi final as they dominated their first leg at Anfield, completely shutting the Spanish side out of the game.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Diving#Anfield#Sky Sports
Daily Mail

Sadio Mane deserves to win the Ballon d'Or ahead of Karim Benzema and Mohamed Salah - if Real Madrid are dumped out of the Champions League, insists Gabby Agbonlahor

Gabriel Agbonlahor believes Sadio Mane could already be an early favourite to win the Ballon d'Or later this year - but only if Real Madrid fail to win the Champions League. Mane has enjoyed an incredible campaign for Liverpool, where he has once again played a key contribution in Jurgen Klopp's attack, having already netted 19 goals in 34 games this term.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'The club needs someone to get control': Legendary former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson wishes incoming boss Erik ten Hag well and hopes to see Dutchman bring the glory days back to Old Trafford

Manchester United's legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson has insisted Erik ten Hag needs to get in control of the club if he wants to bring back the glory days, after his appointment was announced last week. The Dutchman becomes the fifth permanent successor to Ferguson since the legendary Scot retired...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

TOM COLLOMOSSE: Jose Mourinho is back to his confident and confrontational self having regained his appetite... as he attempts to make Roma the first winners of the Europa Conference League and end Leicester's dreams

Back in England as a competitor for the first time since he was sacked by Tottenham, Jose Mourinho has regained his appetite for the fight as he tries to end Leicester’s dreams of a first European trophy. Nearly two decades after leading FC Porto to the UEFA Cup, Mourinho...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

David Moyes calls on West Ham fans to make themselves heard and show 'what we've got' in Europa League semi-final first leg... after admitting he was shocked by 30,000 Eintracht Frankfurt supporters taking over the Nou Camp in shock win at Barcelona

David Moyes says it's time for West Ham fans to show what they've got, after admitting he was astonished to hear how Eintracht Frankfurt took 30,000 supporters to Barcelona. Frankfurt's fantastic support helped them get through the Europa League quarter finals after they descended on the Nou Camp, buying thousands of tickets in the home end.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Happy Luis Diaz's joyful spark has helped ignite Liverpool's trophy charge with his infectious enthusiasm and quality - the smiling star deserved a goal against Villarreal and was desperate to entertain at Anfield

Happy: it is the word that is readily put forward by Luis Diaz’s new colleagues when they are asked to describe him. Diaz, who Liverpool signed in January from Porto, is still very much in the acclimatisation period to a new life and career. The Colombian speaks barely a word of English and Jurgen Klopp has been so conscious not to overload him with too much information that instructions in training are kept brief.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'You have to be able to ride out the storm': Karim Benzema praises Real Madrid for staying within touching distance of Man City in the Champions League semi-final after scoring twice to keep his side in the tie

Karim Benzema admitted that Real Madrid did well to stay in the tie after conceding four times against Manchester City in their Champions League semi-final first leg. Pep Guardiola's side threatened to run away with the game after going 2-0 up inside the opening 11 minutes at the Etihad Stadium and eventually won 4-3 on a thrilling night of football.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Ex-Chelsea boss Guus Hiddink reveals controversial 2009 Champions League semi-final defeat by Barcelona made him 'have a few conspiracy theories' - and Dutch coach thought UEFA were 'looking to avoid the same two teams reaching the final again'

Former Chelsea caretaker boss Guus Hiddink says the controversial defeat in the 2009 Champions League semi-finals against Barcelona triggered him to 'have conspiracy theories'. The Blues went out courtesy of Andres Iniesta's stoppage-time away goal at Stamford Bridge on a night where they had numerous penalty appeals turned down by...
UEFA
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: 'I haven't seen such happiness and hope at Newcastle in many years': Ex-owner Sir John Hall on Toon turnaround, why he shudders when hearing club described as 'world's richest'... and how he hopes new owners will help regenerate the North-East

Sir John Hall was walking through Chinatown in the shadow of St James' Park recently when he experienced a wave of emotions not felt since the days of his Newcastle United ownership. 'I was going to the Landmark restaurant before the match and was right among the crowd - I...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Ex Royal Engineer, 24, who made a Nazi salute at Tottenham Hotspur supporters during a Newcastle game at St James’ Park is fined £200 and could face match ban

A football supporter who made a Nazi gesture towards Spurs fans has been ordered to pay more than £300 and could be banned from going to games. Newcastle United fan Shay Asher, 24, admitted the racially aggravated offence of causing harassment during a Premier League game at St James' Park in October.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'As soon as we can act we will try to turn things round': Thomas Tuchel believes Chelsea will only need 'cosmetic surgery' in this summer's window, as he insists it is 'not possible' for new owners to splash out £250m

Thomas Tuchel believes Chelsea need only 'cosmetic surgery' this summer, rather than the open-heart operation Manchester United require according to Ralf Rangnick. Tuchel was speaking before Chelsea's trip to Old Trafford on Thursday, ahead of what promises to be a challenging transfer window for both clubs. Erik ten Hag must...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Middlesbrough 2-0 Cardiff: Chris Wilder's side move to within two points of the play-off places after strikes from Marcus Tavernier and Riley McGree seal confident victory over the Bluebirds

Heaven knows Middlesbrough have wobbled alarmingly in recent weeks, but this potentially priceless victory reignited their play-off hopes when they needed it most. Chris Wilder's men had failed to win in five games before the visit of Cardiff to surrender vital ground in the race for a top-six finish. Yet...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

West Ham captain Mark Noble will NOT make a retirement U-turn if they win the Europa League as bidding farewell in that way would be 'special'... and jokes he'll return to watch Champions League games with the trophy!

West Ham skipper Mark Noble has ruled out reversing his decision to retire if they win the Europa League. The 34-year-old will hang up his boots at the end of this season after spending his entire career at the Hammers. Noble and his team-mates can write themselves into the West...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

345K+
Followers
33K+
Post
151M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy