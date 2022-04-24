Man shot to death during argument in Grand Crossing, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two men are dead and two more are injured following a shooting in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood. Chicago Police say four men were standing on a sidewalk in the 2000 block of West 51st Street around 7:30 p.m. when a gray vehicle drove by and someone inside starting shooting at them. A 42-year-old man was shot multiple times. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. A 48-year-old man was also shot. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead. A 24-year-old man was shot in the back and left arm and was taken to the Univesity of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition. Another man, whose age is not known, was also shot. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in unknown condition, police said.Area One detectives are investigating.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO