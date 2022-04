April 26, 2022 – For Jennifer, a 16-year-old girl from South Carolina, the lockdown phase of the COVID-19 pandemic wasn’t a big deal. An only child, she’s close to her parents and was happy to spend more time with them when they were all stuck at home. But when Jennifer (who asked that her real name not be used due to privacy concerns) started virtual high school in 2020, she began to have depression.

KIDS ・ 1 DAY AGO