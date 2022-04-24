ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Monsters shut out Rochester for back-to-back wins

By From Staff
Morning Journal
 3 days ago

The Monsters shut out Rochester, 2-0, on April 24 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Coupled with Cleveland’s victory over the Americans the day before...

Morning Journal

Elyria vs. Avon Lake baseball: Poletrone cruises, Lion’s home run catapults Shoremen on road

Avon Lake traveled for a chilly April 26 matchup at Elyria, fresh off a trip to Myrtle Beach for Mingo Bay Tournament play. Jack Lion set the tone immediately with a second-pitch home run and Dominic Poltrone pitched on cruise control, as Avon Lake (7-4, 4-3) took down state-ranked No. 16 Elyria (10-4, 3-2), 7-4, after a late Pioneer rally fizzled out.
ELYRIA, OH
Morning Journal

Morning Journal Baseball Top of the Crop for April 26

4: (5) Avon (9-3) 5: (6) Wellington (5-3) 6: (9) Elyria Catholic (7-4) 8: (NR) North Ridgeville (7-5) Watchlist: Keystone (5-7) Amherst (7-7), Brookside (3-4) Crop comments: There was some significant movement from last week’s Crop, with two new teams entering the rankings, and another jumping back into the Top 10 after a weeklong hiatus from the previous rankings. … Elyria remains in the top spot after going 2-2 at Mingo Bay against tough competition, including one of the top teams from the Carolinas in a rough opener and another top competitor from Virginia. … Columbia still has a stranglehold on the No. 2 spot, with senior Owen Menge batting .625. Dan Durante’s Raiders may be dangerously close to usurping the top spot with another solid week. … Westlake remains at No. 3, but Avon has been surging with a six-game winning streak behind Jacob Seigert. Elyria Catholic also moved up three spots and ahead of Avon Lake, which took a hard loss at home April 23 to Mentor. … North Ridgeville returns from the watchlist at No. 8, with new entrants Firelands and Lorain rounding out the Top 10. Lorain has gone 4-1 in conference play, earning the nod for the final spot. … Brookside and Amherst are two key teams to watch for on the watch list, and Keystone isn’t far behind either.
LORAIN, OH
Morning Journal

High school softball Top of the Crop for April 25

2: (3) Amherst 10-4 3: (2) North Ridgeville 12-1 Crop comments: Keystone dropped back-to-back games after defeating Wellington, 7-4. Those losses were to 2021 Division I state semifinalist Anthony Wayne (13-2) and Aurora (14-1). … Amherst had a big week, defeating Southwestern Conference rival North Ridgeville on a 4-3 walk-off to split the season series. Both teams stand at the top of the conference standings. The Comets defeated Midview, 12-3, and split a doubleheader against Mentor, winning, 9-5, and losing, 10-8, on April 23. … The Rangers edged Avon, 2-1, to hand the Eagles their second conference loss of the season. North Ridgeville also defeated Olmsted Falls (15-0), Lakewood (13-0) and Mount Vernon (8-3). … Elyria Catholic stays at fifth and is scheduled to face North Olmsted on April 26. The Eagles have won five games in a row, with their most recent being a 10-7 win over Holy Name. … Brookside played its first game in 17 days against Columbia, which they won, 3-0, on April 22. … Firelands switches spots with Rocky River. The Pirates dropped back-to-back games against tough Lakewood and Buckeye teams, but bounced back with a 17-0 win over Cleveland Central Catholic. Since a loss to Columbia, the Falcons have won three straight games against Oberlin (13-3), Black River (8-3) and on Vermilion (12-0) on the road to take the Stillman Cup. … Games to watch on April 26 will be Elyria Catholic at North Olmsted, Black River at Keystone and Wellington as they host Columbia. The Raiders will host Wellington on April 27 before playing Brookside on the 28. The Dukes will take on Firelands on the same day. April 29 and 30 will be the Prebis Tournament in LaGrange and in Wellington, with some of the top teams in the area in action.
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, OH
WETM 18 News

Elmira Pioneers primed for summer with local talent

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – This summer Dunn Field will be rocking. On Wednesday, the Elmira Pioneers held their annual season kickoff press event at the Clarion Inn on Water Street. The team announced its promotional schedule along with some major roster news with plenty of local flair. Elmira’s first game of the season is Friday, […]
ELMIRA, NY
Morning Journal

Elyria baseball: Pioneers rise to challenge at Myrtle Beach

Looking to play ball during spring break and having a chance to test themselves, Elyria coach Ed Piazza’s baseball team traveled to Myrtle Beach, S.C., to participate in the Mingo Bay Baseball Classic Tournament. Mingo Bay annually attracts strong teams and others looking to measure up. It’s no cakewalk...
ELYRIA, OH
Morning Journal

Avon vs. Avon Lake boys lacrosse: Eagles top Shoremen for first time in program history

In the history of Avon lacrosse, the Eagles have never beat rival Avon Lake. But April 26, the Eagles finally broke that barrier, defeating the Shoremen, 13-8. Avon Lake and its highly touted defense did not allow a team to score more than 10 goals this season, and the Eagles broke that streak as well with their diverse offense filled with scorers.
AVON, OH

