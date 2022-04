They face indictments in court and disciplinary review by the state. Washington County has fired two already.One current and two former deputies with the Washington County Sheriff's Office are facing state disciplinary proceedings, following legal complaints recently filed against them in court for alleged off-duty incidents. Two of the employees face indictments related to alleged domestic violence incidents, while another faces allegations of violating Oregon hunting laws. The alleged incidents are all apparently unrelated. Court documents state that on March 5, Gary Jon Anderson, 62, subjected an adult family member to "offensive physical touch." The alleged harassment was in...

