Caution urged on gravel roads in Cass County

For the third straight week, another big system has its eyes set on North Dakota, starting this Friday, April 29th. More on that in a second. I spoke with the National Weather Service in Bismarck this morning and the good news with all of our precipitation this year has put us in a surplus of moisture so far in 2022. The total snowfall for the season so far is 55.1 inches of snow. Normal for Bismarck is 49.8 inches of total snowfall. So, we're a little bit above the norm and that's the most snow we've had in 3 years. The total precipitation for Bismarck so far in 2022 is 4.3 inches of liquid precipitation. That's above the 2.8 inches of precipitation that would be considered normal for this time of year.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO