Cass County, ND

Caution urged on gravel roads in Cass County

By Bonnie Amistadi
wdayradionow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCASS COUNTY, ND – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the Cass County Road Department and Cass County Emergency Manager, are urging caution while traveling on rural roads in the county. Quite a few township roads have...

www.wdayradionow.com

AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Minnesota State Patrol: Slick roads causing multiple spinouts on I-94

(Rothsay, MN) -- Slick roads and travel conditions are continuing beyond just county gravel roads in Cass and Clay Counties. The Minnesota State Patrol says I-94 West from Rothsay all the way to Moorhead has several slick spots, which has caused numerous rollovers, crashes and spin-outs throughout Monday morning. "All...
ROTHSAY, MN
Bring Me The News

National Guard joins emergency response as major flooding hits Grand Forks, Crookston

The onslaught of spring storms is creating significant flooding issues along the Red River Basin in North Dakota and Minnesota. The situation has escalated to the point that Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has declared a peacetime emergency and authorized the Minnesota National Guard to assist with emergency flood operations in several counties where emergency operation plans are already activated.
POLK COUNTY, MN
SuperTalk 1270

Yet Another Strong System Will Impact North Dakota This W-End

For the third straight week, another big system has its eyes set on North Dakota, starting this Friday, April 29th. More on that in a second. I spoke with the National Weather Service in Bismarck this morning and the good news with all of our precipitation this year has put us in a surplus of moisture so far in 2022. The total snowfall for the season so far is 55.1 inches of snow. Normal for Bismarck is 49.8 inches of total snowfall. So, we're a little bit above the norm and that's the most snow we've had in 3 years. The total precipitation for Bismarck so far in 2022 is 4.3 inches of liquid precipitation. That's above the 2.8 inches of precipitation that would be considered normal for this time of year.
BISMARCK, ND
County
Cass County, ND
Government
Government Technology

Storms Spur Statewide Emergency in North Dakota

(TNS) - North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum has declared a statewide emergency for flooding in eastern North Dakota and widespread utility infrastructure damage caused by a severe winter storm last weekend that has left thousands without electricity in the western part of the state. Additionally, Burgum has declared a disaster for areas impacted by record snowfall during the historic blizzard of April 12-14, based on local costs incurred for snow removal.
ENVIRONMENT
KX News

Over 3,000 households experiencing power outages in Western ND

Bismarck, ND (KXNET) — According to the outage map of North Dakota from PowerOutage.us, there are over 3,000 households experiencing power outages in the state with the strong majority coming from Western ND. What began with around 1,000 outages on Saturday, April 23, has continued to spread throughout the western part of the state and […]
WARD COUNTY, ND
Thief River Falls Times

Red Lake Watershed to close Schirrick Dam

The Red Lake Watershed District (District) will close the Schirrick Dam gates on the Black River at 1:00 p.m. on April 24, 2022. This is being done as a measure to reduce flood flows and stages downstream on the Red Lake River and the Red River of the North. Owners of property within the reservoir are advised that water levels will be increasing and personal property within the reservoir may be inundated.
RED LAKE COUNTY, MN
SuperTalk 1270

Two Traffic Snarls Bismarck/Mandan Should Know About

Let's start with Mandan because this is what I think could be the most interesting one. The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) reports the center lane at the intersection of Memorial Highway and Third St SE is anticipated to be closed on Tuesday, April 26 and Wednesday, April 27. Crews will be painting the turn lane and drivers will not be able to make left turns from or onto Memorial Highway at the Third St SE intersection during the closure.
BISMARCK, ND
SuperTalk 1270

Flood Fight 2022, North Dakota’s Dire Need For Sandbag Volunteers

Historic is the worst word in weather vocabulary. Whether it's historic rainfall, snowfall, cold, or heat, any natural event that qualifies as historic often has disastrous effects on people and property. Many communities along the North Dakota/Minnesota border are now facing historic river levels and are mobilizing efforts to keep that rising water within the riverbank.
GRAND FORKS, ND
KX News

Divide County declares State of Emergency

Bismarck, ND (KXNET) — Divide County Commissioners announced that they are declaring a state of emergency beginning Monday. With many residents still without power, the county will use their courthouse conference room as a temporary shelter which currently has heat and power. Divide joins Williams County in declaring an emergency as northwest North Dakota looks […]
DIVIDE COUNTY, ND
News Break
Politics
KNOX News Radio

Rivers and streams jump quickly after weekend rains

Heavy rains combined with melting snow pushed rivers and streams out of their banks this weekend. The National Weather Service has posted Flood Warnings and Advisories for all – or portions of – 24 counties in North Dakota and Minnesota – including Grand Forks and Polk. Some...
GRAND FORKS, ND
US News and World Report

Blizzard Could Leave North Dakotans Without Power for Days

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A combination of ugly weather has left at least 19,000 people in western North Dakota facing days without power and thousands of residents along the Red River that separates that state from Minnesota dealing with flash flooding. A blizzard over the weekend that included a...
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Power feed to a Bismarck building damaged in vehicle crash

Authorities are looking for a driver who hit and damaged an electrical service drop in Bismarck and then fled. Bismarck fire officials said the accident took place in the Bismarck art alley on North Fifth Street Wednesday afternoon. A “service drop” is the bundle of cables providing electricity from a power pole to a building. […]
BISMARCK, ND

