Caution urged on gravel roads in Cass County

(Fargo, ND) -- Around 1600 Cass County Electric customers are without power currently. Reports first came in about the outage at around 7:15 a.m. Monday. The effected area stretches from 32nd avenue south all the way to 52nd avenue south, along either side of 25th street. A cause for the outage is currently not known.

CASS COUNTY, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO