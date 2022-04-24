ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Caleb Love return to UNC basketball puts redemption tour into full effect

By Cody Williams
FanSided
FanSided
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCaleb Love joined his fellow Tar Heels in announcing his return for the 2022-23 season and now UNC basketball is primed for another run. Particularly after they upset the Baylor Bears in the Round of 32, no one was paying attention to the No. 8 next to the North Carolina Tar...

fansided.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach Reportedly Ousted Monday

In a rather late move compared to the rest of the college basketball world, one school has decided to part ways with its head coach today. According to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Fairleigh Dickinson is set to part ways with head coach Greg Herenda. The Knights went just 4-22 this past year and finished dead last in the Northeast Conference. The news was later confirmed by Stadium.
HACKENSACK, NJ
The Spun

Kentucky Transfer Bryce Hopkins Announces Commitment

After one year at Kentucky with limited minutes and no starts, former four-star forward Bryce Hopkins decided to leave Lexington. Today, he revealed his transfer destination. Taking to Instagram, Hopkins announced that he is committing to the Providence Friars. The Friars are coming off a Big East regular season title and a trip to the Sweet 16 – their first such trip in 25 years.
PROVIDENCE, RI
The Spun

Naasir Cunningham, No. 1 Recruit In 2024, Makes Decision

Gill St. Bernards forward Naasir “Naas” Cunningham is the top prospect in the 2024 college basketball recruiting class. With offers from tons of programs plus several blue bloods, he’s made a big decision on his playing future. In an interview with ESPN, Cunningham revealed that he is...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Chapel Hill, NC
College Sports
City
Chapel Hill, NC
Chapel Hill, NC
Sports
Chapel Hill, NC
Basketball
Chapel Hill, NC
College Basketball
The Exponent

Purdue basketball adds walk on, Thompson off to Florida Gulf Coast

A 6-8 forward from Columbus, Indiana has announced via Twitter that he will be a walk-on for the Purdue men’s basketball team starting this fall. Sam King, a 220-pound player from Columbus North, played in 53 games during his high school career and averaged 8.9 points. During his senior season he averaged 15.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He shot 47.1 percent from the field and 81.0 percent from the line, according to statistics from maxpreps.com.
COLUMBUS, IN
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Teams With The Most Championships: Los Angeles Lakers And Boston Celtics Are Tied With 17 Championships

Winning an NBA title is the most important part of playing professional basketball. It is the end goal for every season and the reason players dedicate their lives to the game. Of course, it is also the most difficult part of basketball. That is why franchises scramble every season to build together the best possible team to contend with until the end of the playoffs.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hubert Davis
Person
Armando Bacot
Person
Caleb Love
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Blasts Ben Simmons, Agrees With Reggie Miller's Criticism Of Nets Star: "In The Hood, We Call This A Punk Move."

Ben Simmons is once again at the center of a storm after he was ruled out for Game 4 of the Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics first-round series. Simmons reportedly awoke with back soreness which means he won't be able to feature in this series as was initially expected. The response has been drastic, with ex-players and media members alike blasting Simmons for not being available once again for his new team.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

WATCH: Four-star edge David Ojiegbe to make college commitment live Wednesday on CBS Sports HQ

A highly-coveted edge defender from the Class of 2023 will make his college commitment live Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ, when David Ojiegbe announces his decision from a group of finalists that includes Boston College, Cincinnati, Clemson, Connecticut and Duke. Ojiegbe is considered a four-star prospect and is ranked No. 164 overall in the class by 247Sports. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
NFL
ClutchPoints

The real reason Ben Simmons wasn’t on Nets bench in Game 4 vs. Celtics

When the Brooklyn Nets took the Boston Celtics in Game 4 on Monday, there was a key figure missing on their bench: Ben Simmons. After his interesting wardrobe choice in Game 3 that really stood out from the Nets’ bench, Simmons was largely expected to be seen again as the series returned to Boston. Interestingly, however, he was nowhere in sight throughout the contest.
NBA
Yale Daily News

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Dalila Eshe named head coach

Dalila Eshe will take over as the head coach of the Yale women’s basketball team, the Athletic Department announced Monday. Eshe will replace outgoing head coach Allison Guth, who left Yale to accept a position as the head coach at Loyola University Chicago. Eshe, who previously served as an assistant coach and recruiting director at Princeton, has no head coaching experience at the collegiate level, but has an impressive track record of success both as a player and a coach. She was a first-team All-SEC selection in her senior season at Florida in 2006 and played professionally for the Washington Mystics and Atlanta Dream in the WNBA for two years. Eshe, who was selected 25th in the 2006 WNBA Draft by the Seattle Storm, also played overseas for nine years.
NEW HAVEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc Basketball#Ncaa Basketball#March Madness#Unc#The Baylor Bears#Iron Five#Twitter#The Tar Heels
The Spun

Bill Self Sounds Off On Transfer Portal: Fans React

Another notable college basketball coach is sounding off on the NCAA regarding the transfer portal. That happens to be Kansas head coach Bill Self. The defending champion head coach spoke about the transfer portal and its impact on the sport over the weekend. “I think it’s bad,” he said. “In...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Pistons offseason: “Detroit is planning a big-money offer…”

The Detroit Pistons need an influx of talent and will have cap space and a top-7 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft to try and get it. The Pistons need an upgrade at guard, as they currently only have one starting-caliber guard on their team. They also need a boost at center, plenty of shooting, an elite wing defender and some more veterans.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

FanSided

249K+
Followers
466K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy