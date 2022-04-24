Investigation Into Overnight Fire in Ross County screenshot

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — An investigation is underway into an overnight mobile home fire in Ross County.

According to reports, a passer-by stopped and alerted Huntington Township firefighters of the blaze in the 9000 block of Blain Highway shortly after 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

Multiple departments responded to the scene and found a single-wide mobile home fully engulfed in flames.

The cause of the fire has not been determined, but law enforcement did say that arson has not been ruled out.

No further details were immediately released.