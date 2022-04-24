ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ross County, OH

Investigation Into Overnight Fire in Ross County

SCDNReports
SCDNReports
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lsE1B_0fIvMAI300
Investigation Into Overnight Fire in Ross Countyscreenshot

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — An investigation is underway into an overnight mobile home fire in Ross County.

According to reports, a passer-by stopped and alerted Huntington Township firefighters of the blaze in the 9000 block of Blain Highway shortly after 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BO9gP_0fIvMAI300
Investigation Into Overnight Fire in Ross Countygoogle maps

Multiple departments responded to the scene and found a single-wide mobile home fully engulfed in flames.

The cause of the fire has not been determined, but law enforcement did say that arson has not been ruled out.

No further details were immediately released.

Comments / 2

Related
SCDNReports

Body Discovered Inside a Vehicle in Ross County

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of a body inside a vehicle. According to initial reports, medics along with deputies from the Sheriff’s Office responded to the 8000 block of Mount Tabor Road around 11:30 am on Saturday.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Lawyer confirms name of officer under investigation

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) – A lawyer has confirmed he is representing an officer in connection with an alleged hit-and-run crash that left a woman dead on Wednesday. CPD officer Demetris Ortega is a client of Attorney Mark Collins, who told NBC4: “We do represent Mr. Ortega and we will continue to comply with all aspects […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Ross County, OH
Crime & Safety
County
Ross County, OH
City
Ross, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Home#Ross Countygoogle
NBC4 Columbus

Body found behind Chillicothe strip mall

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating after a body was found Thursday in a wooded area behind a strip mall. Chillicothe police said in a news release Friday that officers were called to the area, in the 1000 block of North Bridge Street, about 5 p.m. Thursday after the body had been found. The […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Man died in fatal motorcycle crash in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol,  20-year-old Jesse Fulton died at the scene of a motorcycle accident at 10:45 p.m. Saturday on Township Route 247 east of State Route 152 in Knox Township. Officials say Fulton was westbound on a Honda motorcycle when he failed to negotiate a curve, crossed […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia man charged with murder for an alleged assault that resulted in death

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) A Parkersburg man is being charged with murder after allegedly assaulting another man, leading to his death over the weekend according to Parkersburg Police Department reports newsandsentinel. Derek Burton Taylor, 38, was arraigned on the murder charge of Cory Friend, 30, on Wednesday in Wood County Magistrate Court. Taylor admitted to hitting […]
PARKERSBURG, WV
NBC4 Columbus

Man expected to survive after being shot 8 times in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating after a man was shot several times while sitting on his porch.  According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 2:21 a.m., Saturday, officers were called to the 1400 block of Gibbard Avenue on the report of a shooting.   When officers arrived on scene, they found […]
SCDNReports

SCDNReports

Portsmouth, OH
124K+
Followers
5K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to SCDN. We’re an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy