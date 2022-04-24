'It is a penalty... I don't think you get them here': Frank Lampard accuses referee Stuart Attwell of favouritism as he claims Everton were denied a spot-kick in their defeat by Liverpool - with result sending them into the drop zone

Frank Lampard accused referee Stuart Attwell of favouritism after claiming Everton were denied a penalty on the day they tumbled into the relegation zone.

Anthony Gordon appeared to be brought down by Liverpool defender Joel Matip in the 53rd minute when the Merseyside derby was locked at 0-0 but Attwell, who had earlier booked the Everton youngster for diving, was not moved.

Gordon left Anfield chuntering to a club official about why the incident had not gone to VAR and later posted about it on Twitter.

Lampard was equally gobsmacked by the decision and felt it was crucial as his side ended up losing 2-0.

‘It is a penalty in the second half,’ said the Everton manager. ‘I don’t think you get them here.

‘If it is Mo Salah at the other end, you get a penalty. I have played in teams in the top half of the league, you get them.’

Divock Origi came off the bench to create a goal and score another, leaving Everton deflated

Everton are now two points behind Burnley with a game in hand but Lampard is adamant his team will hold their nerve.

‘This result doesn’t change it,’ he said. ‘I expected Burnley to get a result (against Wolves).

‘We have six games to their five. The penalty is the disappointment. In the cold light of day I think it is a penalty.’