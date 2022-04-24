National Weather Service confirms two tornadoes in western Kansas Saturday

WESTERN KANSAS (KSNW) — Wind, hail, severe weather, and multiple possible tornadoes went through the western part of Kansas overnight, causing damage across the Sunflower State.

The National Weather Service says they have confirmed two tornadoes from last night’s storms.

Shortly after 1 a.m., an EF-1 tornado occurred just east of Selden, with winds around 93 mph. Some damage included downed or twisted highway signs, a few blown over irrigation pivots and a railroad crossing sign that was destroyed.

The National Weather Service has also confirmed an EF-1 tornado passed through the city of Sharon Springs overnight. Maximum winds were around 110 mph. A toppled cinderblock building, downed power poles, rolled trailers, broken windows and downed fences were among the damage caused by the storm.

The severe weather started Friday evening, with hail ranging from ping pong ball to tennis ball size being reported in Leoti, Colby, Holcomb, Ulysses, Hugoton, and Garden City.

As of Saturday morning around 11 a.m., KSN has seen reports of six possible tornadoes, ranging from Sharon Springs to one mile southwest of Oberlin.

Sharon Springs sustained large amounts of damage to structures, but Sheriff Unruh says there are no reported injuries.

According to Unruh, most of the damage is on the east side of Sharon Springs. The town lost electricity as the powerplant was hit, as was the ambulance barn.

Lightning in the area caused some fires out in the country, but none in town.

In a statement published on social media, Sen. Roger Marshall voiced his support for the first responders and community in Sharon Springs.

“As we saw in Sharon Springs last night, tornadoes can have devastating effects on our communities,” he said. “So thankful for our first responders and for neighbors already helping each other out. We are in contact with local officials and stand ready to assist those in need.

Elsewhere, Thomas County Emergency Management confirmed there was damage in Colby. Two telephone poles were damaged, one of which had snapped in half.

Two semis rolled over on I-70 during the first round of storms, and another overturned during the second round. EMS responded to the crashes, but have not given an update on injuries.

Tornado sirens did go off in Levant, Gem, and Colby, and max wind gusts reached up to 131 mph. There were two unconfirmed tornado reports in Thomas County, 1 mile west southwest of Mingo and 10 miles north northwest of Winona.

Logan County Emergency Management said that they have a power pole down, as well as windows broken and other various hail damage as well. The fire department responded to three fires overnight, but they went out quickly.

Other unconfirmed tornadoes are reported in Logan County, Sheridan County, and Wallace County.

This is a developing story. The National Weather Service in Goodland is still working to confirm tornadic activity, and KSN will update this story with more information as we receive it.

