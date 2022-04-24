ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

National Weather Service confirms two tornadoes in western Kansas Saturday

By Daniel Fair
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p4BsU_0fIvLFfT00

WESTERN KANSAS (KSNW) — Wind, hail, severe weather, and multiple possible tornadoes went through the western part of Kansas overnight, causing damage across the Sunflower State.

The National Weather Service says they have confirmed two tornadoes from last night’s storms.

Shortly after 1 a.m., an EF-1 tornado occurred just east of Selden, with winds around 93 mph. Some damage included downed or twisted highway signs, a few blown over irrigation pivots and a railroad crossing sign that was destroyed.

Veach explains why Chiefs did not sign Tyrann Mathieu and Tyreek Hill

The National Weather Service has also confirmed an EF-1 tornado passed through the city of Sharon Springs overnight. Maximum winds were around 110 mph. A toppled cinderblock building, downed power poles, rolled trailers, broken windows and downed fences were among the damage caused by the storm.

The severe weather started Friday evening, with hail ranging from ping pong ball to tennis ball size being reported in Leoti, Colby, Holcomb, Ulysses, Hugoton, and Garden City.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G94WQ_0fIvLFfT00
    (Courtesy: Susan Smith)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Odlxz_0fIvLFfT00
    (Courtesy: Susan Smith)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RWnwp_0fIvLFfT00
    (Courtesy: Susan Smith)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L6WPM_0fIvLFfT00
    (Courtesy: Susan Smith)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wNrBF_0fIvLFfT00
    (Courtesy: Shalana Sauer)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oVe6J_0fIvLFfT00
    (Courtesy: Shalana Sauer)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QMlln_0fIvLFfT00
    (Courtesy: Landon Baier)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R8Hge_0fIvLFfT00
    (Courtesy: Landon Baier)

As of Saturday morning around 11 a.m., KSN has seen reports of six possible tornadoes, ranging from Sharon Springs to one mile southwest of Oberlin.

Sharon Springs sustained large amounts of damage to structures, but Sheriff Unruh says there are no reported injuries.

According to Unruh, most of the damage is on the east side of Sharon Springs. The town lost electricity as the powerplant was hit, as was the ambulance barn.

Lightning in the area caused some fires out in the country, but none in town.

In a statement published on social media, Sen. Roger Marshall voiced his support for the first responders and community in Sharon Springs.

“As we saw in Sharon Springs last night, tornadoes can have devastating effects on our communities,” he said. “So thankful for our first responders and for neighbors already helping each other out. We are in contact with local officials and stand ready to assist those in need.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o1ef1_0fIvLFfT00
    (Courtesy: Corey David)

Elsewhere, Thomas County Emergency Management confirmed there was damage in Colby. Two telephone poles were damaged, one of which had snapped in half.

Two semis rolled over on I-70 during the first round of storms, and another overturned during the second round. EMS responded to the crashes, but have not given an update on injuries.

Tornado sirens did go off in Levant, Gem, and Colby, and max wind gusts reached up to 131 mph. There were two unconfirmed tornado reports in Thomas County, 1 mile west southwest of Mingo and 10 miles north northwest of Winona.

Logan County Emergency Management said that they have a power pole down, as well as windows broken and other various hail damage as well. The fire department responded to three fires overnight, but they went out quickly.

Other unconfirmed tornadoes are reported in Logan County, Sheridan County, and Wallace County.

This is a developing story. The National Weather Service in Goodland is still working to confirm tornadic activity, and KSN will update this story with more information as we receive it.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

Related
Click2Houston.com

Where is Tornado Alley now?

For decades we’ve heard of Tornado Alley, running from North Texas across Oklahoma and Kansas across the corn belt to Minnesota. The central United States is where, geographically, warm and moist Gulf air has met cold air off the Rockies to set up the perfect tornado recipe: warm air below, cold air above, spinning winds from several directions at the surface of the Earth with faster winds above. That recipe more and more is moving East. Already this morning (around 4:20 a.m.) a destructive tornado tore through Springfield, Arkansas. Here’s ExactTrack radar:
TEXAS STATE
WKRC

Strong storms enter area with chances for heavy rain, tornado threat

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Powerful showers and storms will bring strong to severe storms into the Cincinnati-area on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Scattered showers and even isolated thunderstorms last into the afternoon. But even bigger chances for heavy rain and potentially strong to severe storms arrives from 8 p.m. until 1 a.m. when a line of storms ahead of a powerful cold front races into the area.
CINCINNATI, OH
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Goodland, KS
City
Colby, KS
City
Holcomb, KS
City
Hugoton, KS
City
Selden, KS
City
Leoti, KS
City
Oberlin, KS
City
Winona, KS
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado#Severe Weather#Emergency Management#Western Kansas#Ksnw#Chiefs#Tyreek Hill#Leoti Colby
KSN News

Aftermath in Leoti, Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– Saturday’s storm caused a lot of damage for some residents in Leoti, Kansas. KSN News talked with a farm bureau agent who says the storm kept her busy. Berta Binns says as of yesterday morning, she had more than 12 clients filling reports of damage. Residents were sending in pictures of golf […]
LEOTI, KS
KSNB Local4

Southwest Nebraska towns evacuate as wildfires spread

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A wildfire burned from the Kansas border to the Cambridge area, with a smaller fire in between Cambridge and Stockville on Friday. By Saturday morning, the Nebraska Department of Transportation reported that thanks to the hard work of emergency responders, fire conditions have improved. However, fire risk & significant blowing dust are still a concern Saturday.
NEBRASKA STATE
KAKE TV

Tuesday marks 31 years since devastating F-5 'Andover Tornado'

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Today marks 31 years since of one of Kansas' most devastating tornadoes. Known as the Andover Tornado, the F-5 caused damage across Harper, Sedgwick and Butler Counties on April 26, 1991. That twister claimed 17 lives -- most of them taken from the Golden Spur mobile home park.
ANDOVER, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
KSNT News

KSNT News

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy