Baton Rouge, LA

Late rally falls short in Delgado’s 9-8 loss to Baton Rouge Sunday

By Richie Mills
 3 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. – After trailing throughout the game and despite a last-inning rally, Delgado fell short in a 9-8 loss to Baton Rouge Community College Sunday afternoon at Pete Goldsby Field.

Baton Rouge’s Braxton Gallet tripled in the first and scored on a sacrifice fly to plate the game’s first run in the bottom of the first. Delgado answered by tying the game on a groundout by Hayden Kibbe, scoring Michael Stutes who led off the inning with a triple. Baton Rouge scored the go-ahead run in the second on a Delgado error.

The Bears expanded their lead by sending nine batters to the plate in the third to combine for four consecutive singles and a three run double by Alex Guilbeau to make it a 7-2 game. In the fourth, Delgado’s Josh Alexander singled and Bryan Broussard reached on a fielder’s choice before both runs scored on an outfield error following a single by Ethan Lege to narrow the lead to two.

The Dolphins allowed two Baton Rouge runs to score in the fourth following back-to-back leadoff singles before the runners advanced and later scored on a balk and passed ball.

In the seventh, Hayden Kibbe singled and Josh Alexander doubled before both runs scored on a single by Cade Pregeant. A solo homerun by Ethan Lege added a seventh Delgado run in the eighth inning. In the ninth, Kibbe reached as a hit batter to lead off the inning, advanced on a single by Cade Pregeant, and scored on a two out single by Bryan Broussard to advance Pregeant to third as the tying run before a strikeout ended the Delgado rally and the game as Baton Rouge took the 9-8 win.

Starting pitcher Hunter Draper suffered the loss, pitching three innings with Josh MacCord closing the final six innings in relief, retiring eight consecutive Bear batters between the fifth and seventh innings.

Delgado (31-12, 10-2) closes conference play 10-2 and will travel to Eunice next weekend for a three game series against LSU-Eunice.

The conference tournament will be hosted in Baton Rouge May 6-8.

{Courtesy: release from Delgado}

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

