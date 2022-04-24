ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Britney Spears Says She's Taking 'A Little Social Media Hiatus'

By Tionah Lee‍
ETOnline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritney Spears won’t be on social media for a while! The “Overprotected” singer made the announcement on Sunday. “I’m going on a social media hiatus for a little while 📱 !!! I send my love and God bless you all 💓💓🌹🌹 !!!,” the 40-year-old post star wrote on...

www.etonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Britney Spears' fiancé Sam Asghari, 28, says popstar's pregnancy 'should have happened three years ago' in old video unearthed after the singer, 40, revealed they are expecting a baby

One day after Britney Spears revealed she was expecting her third child and first with fiancé Sam Asghari an unearthed video of the 28-year-old discussing fatherhood has begun making the rounds. Following the termination of the 40-year-old pop star's conservatorship last year, Asghari told BBC Persian that the couple...
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

JT Did Not Hold Back After Being Asked About Britney’s Pregnancy

Applause (and maybe some stomping?) is in order. Britney Spears is expecting her first child with boyfriend Sam Asghari. The “Baby One More Time” singer — sorry, had to! — made the exciting pregnancy announcement on Instagram on April 11. By April 12, Asghari had confirmed his new status as father-to-be. Although there’s still a lot we do not know (and Spears’ post was a bit cryptic and confusing), it certainly sounds like the couple is excited about becoming parents together. (Spears already has two children, Sean Preston and Jayden James, whom she shares with ex Kevin Federline.) However, it doesn’t sound like everyone is thrilled for the couple — at the very least, they’re not thrilled about being questioned about it. Justin Timberlake’s reaction to a question about Spears’ pregnancy seemed pretty angry.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Asghari
Person
Kevin Federline
Person
Jesus
Person
Sean Preston
Person
Kevin Love
Person
Britney Spears
People

Kendall Jenner Says She 'Always Had a Feeling' Kourtney Kardashian Would End Up with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian's family has long been supportive of Travis Barker — but perhaps one member even more so than the rest. On Wednesday, while discussing her family's upcoming Hulu series, The Kardashians, Kourtney revealed to PEOPLE that her sisters — namely Kendall Jenner — pushed "for years" to have her take the next step in her friendship with Barker, 46.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Chris Brown’s Kids: Meet His 3 Precious Little Ones

Chris Brown is the proud papa of three different kids with three different women. Find out all about his adorable brood here!. Chris Brown has been on top of the R&B scene since his first single “Run It” took over the Billboard charts in 2005. The singer, songwriter, dancer and actor has continued to release hit after hit album, including 2011’s F.A.M.E, which garnered him the Grammy for Best R&B Album. HIs latest offering include singles off his highly anticipated tenth studio album Breezy, which is expected to be released in the summer of 2022.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunglasses#Hiatus#Depression
E! News

Jamie Lynn Spears Reacts to Sister Britney Spears' Pregnancy Announcement

Jamie Lynn Spears sent a subtle reaction to her big sister Britney Spears' pregnancy announcement. The "Womanizer" singer—already mom to sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, with ex-husband Kevin Federline—announced on April 11 that she and fiancé Sam Asghari, 28, were expecting their first child together and Jamie "liked" her big sister's Instagram post.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Rihanna reveals what she's most afraid of after giving birth

Rihanna has revealed what she’s most afraid of after giving birth, in a cover interview with Vogue. Currently in her third trimester of pregnancy with her and ASAP Rocky’s first child, she was upfront about her pregnancy so far and what lies ahead. The billionaire business mogul revealed that it’s not so much the act of giving birth which scares her, but the emotional aftermath. She’s especially apprehensive about experiencing postpartum depression.The 34-year-old told Vogue: “Will I feel out of control emotionally? Those are the stories I hear from other women that scare me.” ...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Elle

Hailey Bieber Breaks Silence on Rumors She's Pregnant After Grammys Appearance: ‘Leave Me Alone’

Hailey Bieber on Developing a Routine, Staying Grounded, & Double Cleansing | Waking Up With | ELLE. Hailey Bieber personally shut down rumors that she's expecting her first child following her Grammys appearance with Justin Bieber Sunday. Hailey appeared on the red carpet in a Saint Laurent dress. Some fans speculated whether she was pregnant based on photos from the event, which Radar Online turned into a news story. Radar posted about the story on its Instagram, and Hailey commented on the post. “I'm not pregnant leave me alone,” she wrote.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Little People, Big World': Isabel Roloff Owns up to Major Mistake

Former Little People, Big World star Isabel Roloff apologized to fans for using filters often on Instagram. A recent discussion with her husband, Jacob Roloff, inspired her to talk about filters in two recent Instagram Story posts. When she had trouble finding a good filter to use for a social media post, Jacob suggested this was another reason why people should not use them. Isabel told him, "Some people are born beautiful," but she quickly realized she shouldn't put herself down.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson explains ‘necessary’ decision to leave talent show

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson has explained her decision to quit the series.Viewers of the long-running talent show were left confused by Anderson’s absence from the latest episode.Host Ryan Seacrest eventually addressed this after her pre-recorded performance of Christina Perri’s “Human” was shown, stating: “You might have noticed that there was no voting information during Kenedi’s performance just now. “Since we taped these shows in Hawaii earlier, Kenedi has decided to withdraw from our show for personal reasons,” he said, adding: “We send her our well-wishes, and needless to say, we have incredible talent on this historic season, with...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Rihanna’s $52K bracelet from A$AP Rocky might reveal her due date

It might not be covered in “Diamonds,” but Rihanna’s whimsical bauble might offer clues about her baby’s due date. Rihanna was spotted holding hands with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, with whom she’s expecting her first child, in West Hollywood last week, wearing a pale pink Simone Rocha dress and a new charm bracelet from Annoushka worth a whopping $51,991.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy