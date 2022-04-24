Severe Weather Statement issued for Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 16:37:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-27 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Arco, Mud Lake Desert; Beaverhead, Lemhi Highlands; Centennial Mountains, Island Park; Upper Snake River Plain CLUSTER OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS NEAR SPENCER MOVING NORTHEAST TOWARD ASHTON AND ISLAND PARK THROUGH 530 PM MDT At 434 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of thunderstorms extending from 13 miles west of Henrys Lake to 6 miles southwest of Idmon to near Hamer, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts to 35 mph. Occasional lighting. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Dubois, Idmon, Henrys Lake, Island Park Village, Shotgun Village, Ponds Lodge, Macks Inn, Kilgore, Last Chance, Island Park Reservoir, Sheridan Reservoir, Targhee Pass, Harriman State Park, Red Rock Pass and Big Springs. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
