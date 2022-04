Monday, we start out quiet and clear across the region. As the day goes on we’ll notice more humid conditions settle in as winds pick up slightly from the south. This will lead to a sticky afternoon as afternoon highs are set to reach the low 80s once again. All of this will be building up to a cold front passing through overnight and into Tuesday bringing rain and the chance of an overnight thunderstorm to the region.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO