RPD: 4 year-old boy dies after being hit

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is investigating Sunday night after a 4-year-old was hit near the 19th ward in Rochester.

According to authorities, a 4-year-old boy was hit and transported to Strong Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

RPD officers say the driver was not at the scene when they arrived but they located the driver and they are cooperating.

Police say there appears to be no criminality involved and they will not be releasing any more information at this time.

Police say streets near Columbia Ave were closed but have since reopened and the investigation is ongoing.

