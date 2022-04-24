ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

RPD: 4 year-old boy dies after being hit

By Julia Popowych
 3 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is investigating Sunday night after a 4-year-old was hit near the 19th ward in Rochester.

According to authorities, a 4-year-old boy was hit and transported to Strong Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

RPD officers say the driver was not at the scene when they arrived but they located the driver and they are cooperating.

Police say there appears to be no criminality involved and they will not be releasing any more information at this time.

Police say streets near Columbia Ave were closed but have since reopened and the investigation is ongoing.

Check back with News 8 as we continue to develop this story.

whatafcknjoke
3d ago

Prayers and condolences to the family of this child. Where were the parents or "responsible adult" when this poor child was hit??

Monique Felton
3d ago

Very sad news 😢 RIH young angel. Praying for the family 🙏🏾🙏🏾 I know this cant not be easy for the mother or father 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾

