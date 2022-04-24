ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Callum Tarren freaks out after spotting ‘big’ gator at Zurich Classic

By Ryan Dunleavy
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

It might be the fastest anyone ever has moved on a golf course.

Callum Tarren was sizing up his next shot near the edge of the water Saturday at the PGA Tour’s Zurich Classic in New Orleans when he noticed an alligator lying about five feet away. A spooked Tarren immediately darted a few steps in the other direction, to the delight of the laughing commentators.

The gator didn’t move and clearly wasn’t as afraid of the club-less Tarren.

Safe to say that Cody Gribble, who tapped an alligator’s tail to get him off the course and back into the water at an event in 2020, has permanent bragging rights over Tarren when it comes to the fear factor.

A different alligator later held up play Saturday when it was strolling in the way of Keegan Bradley’s shot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Yao6_0fIvIFqW00
Callum Tarren

Tanner later had fun at his own expense, writing on Twitter that the animal “was a big old fella,” adding the eyes and gator emojis.

Tarren bounced back from his scare pretty quickly. He and his partner David Skinns shot a 63 in the third round of the team play event Saturday.

Comments / 0

