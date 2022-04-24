Update: City firefighter killed battling Brooklyn blaze: FDNY

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A United States Postal Service vehicle and two other cars were struck by bullets during an exchange of gunfire Wednesday morning in Highlandtown, Baltimore police said. Two unidentified people shot at each other shortly before noon on the 3600 block of Claremont Street, police said. Bullets from the firefight were found to have struck two civilian cars along with the postal vehicle, but officials did not confirm how many bullets hit each vehicle. No victims were found at the scene, police said. Footage of the scene provided to WJZ by a resident shows two men run into the frame and...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 55 MINUTES AGO