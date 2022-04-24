ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Update: City firefighter killed battling Brooklyn blaze: FDNY

By Jaclyn Jeffrey-Wilensky
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA city firefighter is dead after a three-alarm fire engulfed a home in Brooklyn on Sunday afternoon, officials said. Six-year FDNY veteran Timothy Klein, 31, died in the line of duty while fighting to contain the blaze at a home in Canarsie, according to the FDNY. More than 100 FDNY employees...

