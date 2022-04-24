ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Collects four hits, stolen base

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Blackmon went 4-for-5 with a double, two RBI, two runs and a stolen base during Sunday's 6-2 win...

www.cbssports.com

Empire Sports Media

Yankees call-up an old friend from Triple-A, leadoff hitter goes on paternity leave

The New York Yankees are gearing up to face off against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday evening after sweeping the Cleaveland Guardians over the weekend. The Yankees currently feature a 10–6 record and have finally hit their stride both offensively and defensively. The starting pitching has been phenomenal the past few games, and the offense finally came to play in the final game against Cleveland, recording a healthy 10 runs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Astros' Yuli Gurriel: Not starting Wednesday

Gurriel isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Rangers. Gurriel hit .333 with three doubles, four runs, three RBI and a stolen base over his last five appearances, and he'll get his first day off since April 10. J.J. Matijevic will make his first career start at first base.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Astros' Kyle Tucker: Gets rest day

Tucker is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rangers. With seven hits, a home run and a stolen base over his past four games, Tucker is finally beginning to warm up at the plate, but he was due for a day off after starting in each of the Astros' first 17 contests of 2022. Chas McCormick will pick up a start in right field while Tucker gets a rare breather.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Scratched with back soreness

Rodgers was scratched from lineup Wednesday against the Phillies due to back soreness. Rodgers is mired in an 0-for-17 slump and was in Colorado's initial lineup for Wednesday, and it's unclear when the back issue cropped up. Ryan McMahon was scheduled for a day off but will instead start at third base, pushing Alan Trejo to the keystone.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Dealing with neck stiffness

Mountcastle was scratched form Wednesday's lineup against the Yankees with neck stiffness but could be available off the bench, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Mountcastle was originally penciled in at designated hitter, but the neck issue will prevent him from starting Wednesday. The injury doesn't appear to be a serious concern since he may be available off the bench, so the 24-year-old could be back in the lineup within a day or two.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Rockies' Ryan McMahon: Resting versus lefty

McMahon is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies. The lefty-hitting McMahon had started in each of the last 12 games, so manager Bud Black likely viewed Wednesday as an opportune time to give him a breather with southpaw Ranger Suarez on the hill for Philadelphia. Alan Trejo will check in at third base as a replacement for McMahon.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Exits after being hit by comebacker

Gonzales left Wednesday's start against the Rays after being struck by a line drive around his left forearm during the first inning, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports. The left-hander was struck by a 109-mph line drive off the bat of Harold Ramirez, who was the third batter of...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Heading to injured list

Mondesi (knee) will be placed on the injured list Thursday, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports. Mondesi was removed from Tuesday's win over the White Sox due to knee discomfort, and he underwent an MRI that revealed some structural damage. While a timetable for the 26-year-old's return isn't yet clear, it seems likely that he'll be forced to spend more than the minimum of 10 days on the shelf.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Astros' Martin Maldonado: Gets breather Wednesday

Maldonado is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rangers. Maldonado will receive some routine maintenance after catching four of the Astros' past five games. Jason Castro will step in behind the dish Wednesday to form a battery with starting pitcher Cristian Javier.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Rockies' Ryan McMahon: Late addition to lineup

McMahon will start at third base and bat seventh Wednesday at Philadelphia after initially being absent from the lineup. The 27-year-old was set to receive Wednesday off with left-hander Ranger Suarez pitching for the Phillies, but he'll instead take the starting spot of Brendan Rodgers, who was scratched with back soreness. McMahon has a .236/.354/.400 slash line with one home run, six doubles, eight RBI and seven runs through 16 games in 2022.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Will hit in cage Thursday

Hernandez (oblique) is scheduled to take swings against a high-velocity machine Thursday, Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star reports. Hernandez was able to take part in batting practice Tuesday, but it sounds like he only saw soft-toss pitches during his time at the plate. Facing off against higher-speed pitching will mark an important step forward for Hernandez, who appears to be coming along well in his recovery from the oblique strain, as he was able to run the bases again as part of his workout Wednesday. While Hernandez isn't expected to require a minor-league rehab assignment if he can take live batting practice without issue, manager Charlie Montoyo noted that he doesn't expect the 29-year-old to be back in the lineup for this weekend's series with the Astros. The Blue Jays' plans could change, however, if Hernandez experiences no discomfort while swinging the bat Thursday.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rockies' Kris Bryant: Not starting Wednesday

Bryant (back) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game in Philadelphia. Bryant will need at least one more day to work through a stiff back, so he'll remain on the bench for the second straight game. Connor Joe will cover left field in Bryant's stead.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Astros' Kyle Tucker: Added to Wednesday's lineup

Tucker is starting Wednesday's game against the Rangers, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Tucker was initially slated to get a day off Wednesday, but he'll now start in right field and bat fifth while Jose Siri retreats to the bench. Manager Dusty Baker said Tucker will likely be out of the lineup Thursday.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Goes on IL

The Blue Jays placed Borucki (finger) on the 10-day injured list Wednesday. Toronto called up Andrew Vasquez from Triple-A Buffalo to give the team another lefty option out of the bullpen while Borucki is on the shelf. Since he's tending to a blister on his pitching hand rather than a major injury, Borucki could be in store for a minimum-length stay on the IL.
MLB
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal: Retreats to bench

Espinal isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Red Sox. Espinal is in the midst of a five-game hitting streak in which he's gone 7-for-17 with two homers, two doubles, five RBI and four runs. He'll get a day off while Gosuke Katoh starts at the keystone and bats eighth.
BOSTON, MA
Angels' Andrew Velazquez: Not starting Wednesday

Velazquez isn't starting Wednesday against the Guardians, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports. Velazquez has gone 0-for-9 with a walk and two strikeouts in his last three appearances, and he'll be out of the lineup for the second time in the last three games. Tyler Wade will shift to shortstop while Jack Mayfield starts at second base.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Suffers toe injury

Carlson was removed from Wednesday's 10-5 win over the Mets with a toe injury, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. It appeared Carlson may have been ejected as he was replaced pinch hitter during the eighth inning after a skirmish between the two teams earlier in the frame, but he actually sustained a toe injury while running the bases his previous time up. The 23-year-old went 2-for-3 with a triple, a walk and two RBI prior to exiting the contest, and he should be considered day-to-day heading into Thursday's series opener versus Arizona.
MLB
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Returns to lineup

Gurriel is starting Wednesday's game against the Red Sox. Gurriel wasn't in Tuesday's lineup against Boston due to hamstring tightness, but he appeared off the bench and went 0-for-1 with a strikeout. He'll start in left field and bat fifth Wednesday.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Rays' Shane Baz: Nearing live BP

Baz (elbow) is expected to throw live BP in early May, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Baz resumed throwing in mid-April, and he'll take a significant step in his recovery process once he's cleared to face hitters. The right-hander isn't eligible to rejoin the major-league club until at least June 6, but it's possible that he'll be able to begin a rehab assignment at some point in May.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

