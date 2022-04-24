ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Nationals' Victor Robles: Nursing groin issue

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Robles was held out of Sunday's lineup against the Giants due to groin tightness, though...

www.cbssports.com

Empire Sports Media

Yankees call-up an old friend from Triple-A, leadoff hitter goes on paternity leave

The New York Yankees are gearing up to face off against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday evening after sweeping the Cleaveland Guardians over the weekend. The Yankees currently feature a 10–6 record and have finally hit their stride both offensively and defensively. The starting pitching has been phenomenal the past few games, and the offense finally came to play in the final game against Cleveland, recording a healthy 10 runs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Infamous Yankees Letter Has Leaked: MLB World Reacts

On Tuesday, SNY insider Andy Martino released a detailed summary of MLB commissioner Rob Manfred’s infamous letter to the New York Yankees. The Yankees filed a motion for the court to reverse its ruling to have Manfred’s letter to Brian Cashman unsealed. Last week, the Second Circuit Appeals Court rejected the Yankees’ appeal.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Nationals' Joe Ross: Throws off mound Wednesday

Ross (elbow) threw a bullpen session Wednesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports. Ross threw 30 pitches during a bullpen session Friday, but it's not yet clear how many pitches he threw during Wednesday's outing. However, the throwing session apparently went well since he's expected to face live hitters the next time he throws. The right-hander isn't eligible to return until at least early June, but he's made good progress recently.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Not yet throwing

Manager Dave Martinez said Wednesday that Doolittle (elbow) hasn't yet been cleared to resume throwing, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports. Doolittle has been on the injured list for a week and has been cleared to resume workouts, but he'll presumably require more than a minimal stay on the IL since he isn't yet throwing. A better timetable for the southpaw's return to game action is unlikely to be revealed until he begins a throwing program.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Tosses 37 pitches Wednesday

Strasburg (neck) threw a 37-pitch bullpen session Wednesday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports. Strasburg slightly increased his pitch count Wednesday after he threw 30 pitches Friday. The right-hander has been trying to go out of the windup, and manager Dave Martinez is hopeful that Strasburg will be able to resume facing hitters soon. A timetable for his return isn't yet clear, but it'd be a significant step in his recovery if he's able to face live hitters.
WASHINGTON, DC
thecomeback.com

Veteran NFL running back announces retirement

Bilal Powell was drafted by the New York Jets, spent his entire NFL career with the New York Jets, and now he will retire as a member of the New York Jets. The veteran running back signed a one-day contract with the franchise on Tuesday and announced his official retirement.
NFL
CBS Sports

Nationals' Hunter Harvey: Cleared for workouts

Manager Dave Martinez said Wednesday that Harvey (forearm) has been cleared to resume workouts, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports. Although Harvey has been working out recently, he hasn't yet been cleared to resume throwing. He's been on the injured list for just under a week due to a pronator strain in his right arm, but he's downplayed the severity of the injury since landing on the IL. A timetable for his return to game action should come into focus once he begins a throwing program.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Will hit in cage Thursday

Hernandez (oblique) is scheduled to take swings against a high-velocity machine Thursday, Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star reports. Hernandez was able to take part in batting practice Tuesday, but it sounds like he only saw soft-toss pitches during his time at the plate. Facing off against higher-speed pitching will mark an important step forward for Hernandez, who appears to be coming along well in his recovery from the oblique strain, as he was able to run the bases again as part of his workout Wednesday. While Hernandez isn't expected to require a minor-league rehab assignment if he can take live batting practice without issue, manager Charlie Montoyo noted that he doesn't expect the 29-year-old to be back in the lineup for this weekend's series with the Astros. The Blue Jays' plans could change, however, if Hernandez experiences no discomfort while swinging the bat Thursday.
MLB
CBS Sports

Astros' Yuli Gurriel: Not starting Wednesday

Gurriel isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Rangers. Gurriel hit .333 with three doubles, four runs, three RBI and a stolen base over his last five appearances, and he'll get his first day off since April 10. J.J. Matijevic will make his first career start at first base.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Dealing with neck stiffness

Mountcastle was scratched form Wednesday's lineup against the Yankees with neck stiffness but could be available off the bench, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Mountcastle was originally penciled in at designated hitter, but the neck issue will prevent him from starting Wednesday. The injury doesn't appear to be a serious concern since he may be available off the bench, so the 24-year-old could be back in the lineup within a day or two.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Mets' J.D. Davis: Exits after HBP

Davis was removed from Wednesday's game against the Cardinals after he was struck by a pitch near in his left ankle during his eighth-inning plate appearance, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports. He went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts prior to his departure. Davis attempted to take his...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Rockies' Ryan McMahon: Resting versus lefty

McMahon is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies. The lefty-hitting McMahon had started in each of the last 12 games, so manager Bud Black likely viewed Wednesday as an opportune time to give him a breather with southpaw Ranger Suarez on the hill for Philadelphia. Alan Trejo will check in at third base as a replacement for McMahon.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Astros' Martin Maldonado: Gets breather Wednesday

Maldonado is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rangers. Maldonado will receive some routine maintenance after catching four of the Astros' past five games. Jason Castro will step in behind the dish Wednesday to form a battery with starting pitcher Cristian Javier.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Athletics' Chad Pinder: Reinstated from COVID-19 IL

Pinder (undisclosed) was reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list Wednesday. Pinder was one of several Athletics who landed on the COVID-19 IL last week, but he'll be able to rejoin the club after spending just over a week away from the team. The 30-year-old should serve as the team's primary left fielder now that he's been cleared to return.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Riding pine Wednesday

Kirk isn't starting Wednesday against the Red Sox. Kirk has gone 2-for-12 with two walks in his last five appearances, and he'll retreat to the bench for the third time in the last four games. Tyler Heineman will take over behind the dish and bat ninth.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Astros' Ryan Pressly: Activation not imminent

Manager Dusty Baker said Wednesday that Pressly (knee) is "not quite ready" to be activated from the 10-day injured list, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. The 33-year-old reportedly looked good during a live batting practice session over the weekend, and the club is now deciding if or when he should throw another one. Baker said Pressly hasn't suffered a setback, though the right-hander "just hasn't had a step forward." Pressly recently appeared on the cusp of being activated from the injured list, but his return timeline now appears a bit more murky.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Pirates' Anthony Banda: Throwing Wednesday

Banda (illness) completed a throwing session Wednesday, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports. Banda landed on the 10-day injured list with a non-COVID illness Tuesday, but he was able to resume throwing a day later. The southpaw is expected to rejoin the major-league club after spending the minimum of 10 days on the IL.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal: Retreats to bench

Espinal isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Red Sox. Espinal is in the midst of a five-game hitting streak in which he's gone 7-for-17 with two homers, two doubles, five RBI and four runs. He'll get a day off while Gosuke Katoh starts at the keystone and bats eighth.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Athletics' Christian Lopes: Returns to minors

Lopes was returned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday. Lopes spent just over a week in the majors as a depth option while several players were on the COVID-19 injured list. The 29-year-old went 0-for-9 with a walk and five strikeouts in four major-league appearances, and he should see more playing time in Las Vegas.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sports

Giants' Joey Bart: Sitting Wednesday

Bart is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the A's, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Bart is 0-for-20 with 13 strikeouts over his past seven games and will head to the bench for Wednesday's series finale. Curt Casali will start at catcher in his place.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

