Avalanche's Darcy Kuemper: Draws start Sunday

Sandstrom will guard the crease for Wednesday's road matchup with Winnipeg, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Sandstrom is still searching for his first victory, having gone 0-3-1 with a 3.26 GAA in his previous four outings. The netminder will be a free agent this offseason, so a return to Philadelphia is far from guaranteed but he could be in the mix for regular minutes next year if he does opt to stick with the club.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 5 HOURS AGO