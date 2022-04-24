ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avalanche's Darcy Kuemper: Draws start Sunday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Kuemper will patrol the blue paint in Winnipeg on Sunday. After winning...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

CBS Sports

Kings' Jonathan Quick: Expected to start Wednesday

Quick is slated to be between the pipes for Wednesday's road clash with Seattle, LA Kings Insider Zach Dooley reports. Quick will be making his seventh consecutive appearance for the Kings, having gone 5-0-0 with a 1.93 GAA in his previous six outings. With a late-season push, it appears the 36-year-old netminder has secured himself as the postseason starter, though Cal Petersen will almost certainly be waiting in the wings to step in if Quick falters.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Bruins' Linus Ullmark: Tending twine Thursday

Ullmark will defend the cage at home versus the Sabres on Thursday. Ullmark is coming off a 19-save win over the Panthers on Tuesday, his second consecutive victory. At this point, the 28-year-old Swede should be considered the favorite to secure the postseason starting job, though coach Bruce Cassidy insisted the decision was still up in the air.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Kings' Adrian Kempe: Among resting players

Kempe is expected to be out of the lineup Wednesday versus the Kraken, John Hoven of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio reports. Kempe is one of five players Hoven reports will be rested for at least one game after the Kings clinched a playoff spot.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Starting Wednesday

Georgiev will guard the home goal Wednesday versus the Canadiens, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports. Georgiev will look to win his eighth straight start, and it's against a favorable opponent. The 26-year-old will have a challenge ahead of him, however, as the Rangers are expected to rest most of their key players.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Canadiens' Sam Montembeault: In goal Wednesday

Montembeault will guard the road goal Wednesday versus the Rangers, Patrick Friolet of RDS reports. Montembeault will face a heavily rotated Rangers lineup, so this isn't as scary of a matchup as it would initially seem. He's still gone 0-6-1 with a 4.56 GAA and an .867 save percentage in his last seven games, so it's tough to trust the 25-year-old.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Predators' Juuse Saros: Availability in doubt

Saros, who's dealing with a lower-body injury, may be in danger of missing time during Nashville's first-round playoff series, DailyFaceoff's Frank Seravalli reports. Saros exited Tuesday's loss to the Flames with a lower-body injury, and it appears as though the initial prognosis was "less than encouraging," per Seravalli. If Saros is forced to miss postseason action, David Rittich will take over as the Predators' No. 1 netminder with youngster Connor Ingram serving as the No. 2 option.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Cam Dineen: Game-time call Wednesday

Dineen (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's clash with Dallas, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports. Dineen was forced to exit Tuesday's matchup with Minnesota after logging just 4:31 of ice time. With a number of blue line injuries, the Yotes may have to elevate a player from the minors if Dineen can't give it a go. Even if he does play, the youngster shouldn't be expected to offer more than low-end fantasy value.
NHL
CBS Sports

Kings' Anze Kopitar: Likely to rest Wednesday

Kopitar is not expected to play Wednesday versus the Kraken, John Hoven of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio reports. Kopitar is among a group of veterans that the Kings plan on resting for at least one contest after their playoff spot was secured Tuesday. It's unclear if Kopitar will draw back in for Thursday's regular-season finale versus the Canucks.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Kings' Dustin Brown: Not expected to play Wednesday

Brown is expected to be rested for Wednesday's game versus the Kraken, John Hoven of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio reports. The Kings clinched a playoff spot Tuesday, and it appears they'll take advantage of the decreased pressure to rest some veterans. The 37-year-old Brown is expected to be one of five regulars out of the lineup Wednesday.
NHL
CBS Sports

Flyers' Felix Sandstrom: Defending cage versus Flyers

Sandstrom will guard the crease for Wednesday's road matchup with Winnipeg, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Sandstrom is still searching for his first victory, having gone 0-3-1 with a 3.26 GAA in his previous four outings. The netminder will be a free agent this offseason, so a return to Philadelphia is far from guaranteed but he could be in the mix for regular minutes next year if he does opt to stick with the club.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Kings' Mikey Anderson: Activated off injured reserve

Anderson (upper body) was removed from injured reserve ahead of Wednesday's tilt with Seattle. Anderson has been out of action since March 7 versus the Bruins due to his upper-body issue. Prior to his extended absence, the blueliner was stuck in a 17-game goal drought during which he recorded three assists, 15 shots and 53 hits. Given his limited offensive upside, Anderson shouldn't be expected to offer much in the way of fantasy value the rest of the way.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Traveling with team

Ovechkin (upper body) join the Capitals for their two-game road trip, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports Wednesday. The team didn't provide any additional details regarding Ovechkin's availability for Thursday's matchup with the Islanders but it's certainly a step in the right direction that he is with the team. Whether the world-class forward suits up in either of Washington's final two regular-season contests will likely depend on whether the team can move up in the Metro Division standings.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Rangers' Adam Fox: Headlines resting players

Fox will not play Wednesday versus the Canadiens, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports. Fox will be joined by Mika Zibanejad, Chris Kreider, Jacob Trouba and Ryan Lindgren as regulars who will receive a breather at the end of the season. All of those players are healthy, while Andrew Copp (lower body) and Artemi Panarin (upper body) are nursing injuries. It's unclear if any of these players will be available Friday versus the Capitals in the regular-season finale.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Rangers' Chris Kreider: Not in lineup

Kreider will not play Wednesday versus the Canadiens, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports. The 52-goal scorer is among the players the Rangers are resting for this contest. It's uncertain if Kreider will be back for Friday's game versus the Capitals.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Bulls' Javonte Green: Starting for LaVine

Green is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's Game 5 against the Bucks. Green is set to make his first start of the postseason after Zach LaVine (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) was ruled out for Game 5 early Wednesday morning. The 28-year-old hasn't seen a lot of playing time so far in the series, but he did manage eight points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals in his last appearance as a starter on April 10 against the Timberwolves.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Scratched with back soreness

Rodgers was scratched from lineup Wednesday against the Phillies due to back soreness. Rodgers is mired in an 0-for-17 slump and was in Colorado's initial lineup for Wednesday, and it's unclear when the back issue cropped up. Ryan McMahon was scheduled for a day off but will instead start at third base, pushing Alan Trejo to the keystone.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Rockies' Kris Bryant: Not starting Wednesday

Bryant (back) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game in Philadelphia. Bryant will need at least one more day to work through a stiff back, so he'll remain on the bench for the second straight game. Connor Joe will cover left field in Bryant's stead.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Rockies' Ryan McMahon: Late addition to lineup

McMahon will start at third base and bat seventh Wednesday at Philadelphia after initially being absent from the lineup. The 27-year-old was set to receive Wednesday off with left-hander Ranger Suarez pitching for the Phillies, but he'll instead take the starting spot of Brendan Rodgers, who was scratched with back soreness. McMahon has a .236/.354/.400 slash line with one home run, six doubles, eight RBI and seven runs through 16 games in 2022.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Suffers toe injury

Carlson was removed from Wednesday's 10-5 win over the Mets with a toe injury, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. It appeared Carlson may have been ejected as he was replaced pinch hitter during the eighth inning after a skirmish between the two teams earlier in the frame, but he actually sustained a toe injury while running the bases his previous time up. The 23-year-old went 2-for-3 with a triple, a walk and two RBI prior to exiting the contest, and he should be considered day-to-day heading into Thursday's series opener versus Arizona.
MLB

Comments / 0

