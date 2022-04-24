ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Guardians' Steven Kwan: Considered day-to-day

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Kwan (hamstring) is considered day-to-day after exiting Sunday's game against the Yankees, Joe Trezza of MLB.com...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Empire Sports Media

Yankees call-up an old friend from Triple-A, leadoff hitter goes on paternity leave

The New York Yankees are gearing up to face off against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday evening after sweeping the Cleaveland Guardians over the weekend. The Yankees currently feature a 10–6 record and have finally hit their stride both offensively and defensively. The starting pitching has been phenomenal the past few games, and the offense finally came to play in the final game against Cleveland, recording a healthy 10 runs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Infamous Yankees Letter Has Leaked: MLB World Reacts

On Tuesday, SNY insider Andy Martino released a detailed summary of MLB commissioner Rob Manfred’s infamous letter to the New York Yankees. The Yankees filed a motion for the court to reverse its ruling to have Manfred’s letter to Brian Cashman unsealed. Last week, the Second Circuit Appeals Court rejected the Yankees’ appeal.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Orioles' John Means: Undergoes successful surgery

Means (elbow) underwent successful Tommy John surgery Wednesday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports. Means will be forced to miss the remainder of 2022 following his procedure, but general manager Mike Elias is confident that the southpaw will be available for a "good portion of the 2023 season," Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. The Orioles haven't yet established their rotation for this weekend with several starters hurt.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Guardians' Austin Hedges: Not in Wednesday's lineup

Hedges is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels. Hedges started the past four games and will take a seat after going 2-for-11 with a two-run home run during that stretch. Luke Maile will start behind the plate in his absence Wednesday.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Cleveland, OH
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
CBS Sports

Astros' Jose Siri: Not starting Wednesday

Siri isn't starting Wednesday against the Rangers after initially being included in the lineup, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Kyle Tucker was set to receive Wednesday off, but manager Dusty Baker instead decided to push that day off to Thursday, resulting in Siri moving to the bench. Siri should be back in the lineup Thursday for the series finale, assuming Tucker actual sits.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Suffers toe injury

Carlson was removed from Wednesday's 10-5 win over the Mets with a toe injury, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. It appeared Carlson may have been ejected as he was replaced pinch hitter during the eighth inning after a skirmish between the two teams earlier in the frame, but he actually sustained a toe injury while running the bases his previous time up. The 23-year-old went 2-for-3 with a triple, a walk and two RBI prior to exiting the contest, and he should be considered day-to-day heading into Thursday's series opener versus Arizona.
MLB
CBS Sports

Giants' Joey Bart: Sitting Wednesday

Bart is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the A's, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Bart is 0-for-20 with 13 strikeouts over his past seven games and will head to the bench for Wednesday's series finale. Curt Casali will start at catcher in his place.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Will hit in cage Thursday

Hernandez (oblique) is scheduled to take swings against a high-velocity machine Thursday, Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star reports. Hernandez was able to take part in batting practice Tuesday, but it sounds like he only saw soft-toss pitches during his time at the plate. Facing off against higher-speed pitching will mark an important step forward for Hernandez, who appears to be coming along well in his recovery from the oblique strain, as he was able to run the bases again as part of his workout Wednesday. While Hernandez isn't expected to require a minor-league rehab assignment if he can take live batting practice without issue, manager Charlie Montoyo noted that he doesn't expect the 29-year-old to be back in the lineup for this weekend's series with the Astros. The Blue Jays' plans could change, however, if Hernandez experiences no discomfort while swinging the bat Thursday.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Francona
Person
Oscar Mercado
CBS Sports

Pirates' Anthony Banda: Throwing Wednesday

Banda (illness) completed a throwing session Wednesday, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports. Banda landed on the 10-day injured list with a non-COVID illness Tuesday, but he was able to resume throwing a day later. The southpaw is expected to rejoin the major-league club after spending the minimum of 10 days on the IL.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Ryan McMahon: Resting versus lefty

McMahon is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies. The lefty-hitting McMahon had started in each of the last 12 games, so manager Bud Black likely viewed Wednesday as an opportune time to give him a breather with southpaw Ranger Suarez on the hill for Philadelphia. Alan Trejo will check in at third base as a replacement for McMahon.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Reds' Mike Moustakas: Nearing return

Manager David Bell said Wednesday that Moustakas (biceps) will likely return in the next 3-to-4 days, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer. Although Bell indicated a weekend return is most likely for Moustakas, the 33-year-old could return as early as Thursday against the Padres as a DH-only option since his injury is only impacting his throwing, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Colin Moran and Matt Reynolds should continue to see most of the playing time at third base until Moustakas is cleared to play the field.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Exits after being hit by comebacker

Gonzales left Wednesday's start against the Rays after being struck by a line drive around his left forearm during the first inning, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports. The left-hander was struck by a 109-mph line drive off the bat of Harold Ramirez, who was the third batter of...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guardians#Yankees#Mlb Com
CBS Sports

Cubs' Wade Miley: Throws 46 pitches Wednesday

Miley (elbow) threw 46 pitches during his live batting practice session Wednesday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. Miley threw a 50-pitch bullpen session Friday, and he tossed a similar number of pitches while facing live batters Wednesday. It's possible the southpaw begins a rehab assignment soon, but the Cubs will wait and see how he feels Thursday before determining the next steps in his recovery process.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Astros' Kyle Tucker: Added to Wednesday's lineup

Tucker is starting Wednesday's game against the Rangers, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Tucker was initially slated to get a day off Wednesday, but he'll now start in right field and bat fifth while Jose Siri retreats to the bench. Manager Dusty Baker said Tucker will likely be out of the lineup Thursday.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Astros' Martin Maldonado: Gets breather Wednesday

Maldonado is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rangers. Maldonado will receive some routine maintenance after catching four of the Astros' past five games. Jason Castro will step in behind the dish Wednesday to form a battery with starting pitcher Cristian Javier.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Tigers' Tucker Barnhart: Not starting Wednesday

Barnhart isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Twins. Barnhart will get a breather after he went 2-for-6 with a double, two runs and two strikeouts in his last two appearances. Eric Haase will start behind the dish and bat eighth.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Orioles' Dean Kremer: Begins throwing progression

Kremer (oblique) has begun a throwing progression, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Kremer was initially expected to miss at least 3-to-4 weeks after being placed on the 10-day injured list April 11, but general manager Mike Elias said Wednesday that the right-hander is likely still several weeks away from rejoining the major-league club. Kremer has been playing long toss recently, but he'll still need to build up before returning to game action.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Astros' Kyle Tucker: Gets rest day

Tucker is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rangers. With seven hits, a home run and a stolen base over his past four games, Tucker is finally beginning to warm up at the plate, but he was due for a day off after starting in each of the Astros' first 17 contests of 2022. Chas McCormick will pick up a start in right field while Tucker gets a rare breather.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Heading to injured list

Mondesi (knee) will be placed on the injured list Thursday, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports. Mondesi was removed from Tuesday's win over the White Sox due to knee discomfort, and he underwent an MRI that revealed some structural damage. While a timetable for the 26-year-old's return isn't yet clear, it seems likely that he'll be forced to spend more than the minimum of 10 days on the shelf.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Rockies' Kris Bryant: Not starting Wednesday

Bryant (back) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game in Philadelphia. Bryant will need at least one more day to work through a stiff back, so he'll remain on the bench for the second straight game. Connor Joe will cover left field in Bryant's stead.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy