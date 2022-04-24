ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Saracens 38-22 Exeter: Phenomenal Owen Farrell is back and firing again as he steers Sarries into the Premiership play-offs and delivers a hammer blow to the Chiefs, leaving their top-four hopes hanging by a thread

By Chris Foy
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

England captain Owen Farrell steered Saracens into the Premiership play-offs on Sunday and left Exeter's top-four hopes hanging by a thread with a 'phenomenal' playmaker masterclass.

Eddie Jones was in attendance at the StoneX Stadium after returning from the Far East and the national coach will be glad that he witnessed the home captain's man-of-the-match performance first-hand.

It was only Farrell's fourth appearance since November and his ninth all season, but his influence extended long beyond kicking 18 points as Saracens overturned a 15-10 half-time deficit in emphatic fashion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WaXHT_0fIvF09j00
Fly-half Owen Farrell starred as Saracens beat Exeter to reach the Premiership play-offs

The 30-year-old was dominant in all areas. He drove his team's efforts in attack and defence with a typically relentless intensity, but all the little touches and flourishes hinted at hard graft behind the scenes during all the frustrating months recovering from the ankle injuries which forced him to miss this year's Six Nations.

Farrell's goal-kicking and his tactical kicking were excellent, but what caught the eye was the way he broke the line and threatened Exeter's defence with deft, clever handling. He looked sharper and more dangerous in possession than he has done for a long time.

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall paid tribute to his skipper, saying: 'His passing, his kicking and his offloads — all of that was phenomenal. In terms of what he did, he was outstanding. Emotionally, he was incredible, and drove the comeback.

'He hasn't played many games for us in the Premiership, so it's great to have him back. I don't think he feels he's quite on top of his game because he hasn't played much recently, but he looked OK to me today. He's going to get better, I think.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sC5fC_0fIvF09j00
England head coach Eddie Jones was in the crowd to watch his man-of-the-match display

Farrell was so commanding throughout this pulsating contest that he allowed himself a wry smile at one wildly sliced up-and-under — and the crowd's cheers when his next kick flew into touch, where he intended.

In this assertive, multi-dimensional form, he is a certainty to return to the England squad for the summer tour of Australia — probably as captain and starting inside centre. If he keeps it up, Farrell can aid the national team's mission to launch a post-Six Nations revival.

Afterwards, as ever, the fly-half was more publicly focused on his team's overall efforts than his own personal contribution. 'That first half was a tough game,' he told BT Sport. 'We did a lot of defending and let them come to us a bit. To come out second half and really go for them was pleasing.

'We think we've been building quietly all year. Every time we play, we want to show we are ready to fight for each other. We showed that when they got into our 22. We feel like there is more left in us.'

Even without Maro Itoje — who missed the game with a minor injury but is likely to return to action next week — Saracens ultimately eclipsed Exeter to leave the Devonians in danger of missing the play-offs, after reaching every final for the last six years. Tries by Elliot Daly, Sean Maitland, Nick Tompkins and the outstanding Ben Earl propelled the hosts to a win which keeps them ahead of Harlequins, in second place.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37s0PZ_0fIvF09j00
A powerful second-half display helped Sarries clinch victory and deal a blow to Exeter's hopes

The Chiefs scored three tries — courtesy of Sam Skinner, Olly Woodburn and Stu Townsend — but they squandered countless other opportunities, as Henry Slade galvanised their attack from No 10.

'It felt like we could have scored six, seven, eight tries, but we haven't,' said director of rugby Rob Baxter. 'It's been the story of our season. We've been held up a couple of times, we've been turned over in the five-metre zone two or three times and we had a couple of weird refereeing decisions.'

But Exeter — whose last two league games are at Bristol and at home to Harlequins — won't lose all hope just yet, with Baxter adding: 'We'll know exactly where we stand after next week's round. That's our bye week and the fixtures unwind.

'It wouldn't surprise me at all if we're in a position where two wins would see us through to fourth. We'll give the lads nine or 10 days off then go after two victories.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Rugby needs 'to open its doors' like Formula One to appeal to a wider audience, insists Beno Obano - with England prop hoping launch of new behind-the-scenes documentary on Premiership holders Harlequins can be a step towards that

Bath and England prop Beno Obano believes rugby needs to 'open the door' in a bid to increase interest in the game, after launching a documentary series at a premiere in London on Tuesday night. Prep to Win - Harlequins will be released on Amazon Prime on Thursday and provides...
NFL
Daily Mail

TOM COLLOMOSSE: Jose Mourinho is back to his confident and confrontational self having regained his appetite... as he attempts to make Roma the first winners of the Europa Conference League and end Leicester's dreams

Back in England as a competitor for the first time since he was sacked by Tottenham, Jose Mourinho has regained his appetite for the fight as he tries to end Leicester’s dreams of a first European trophy. Nearly two decades after leading FC Porto to the UEFA Cup, Mourinho...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

All Blacks prop Moody out for remainder of season

WELLINGTON, April 28 (Reuters) - All Blacks prop Joe Moody will miss the remainder of the 2022 season after rupturing an anterior cruciate ligament playing Super Rugby for the Canterbury Crusaders. The powerful loosehead, who has played 57 times for New Zealand, sustained the knee injury against the Auckland Blues...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Ralf Rangnick calls up 19-year-old defender Will Fish to train with the Manchester United first team - after youngster struggled to get a game on loan at Stockport this season - amid their crippling injury crisis

Ralf Rangnick's days as Manchester United manager may be counting down towards their end but the interim boss is still looking towards the club's future after calling up teenager Will Fish to the first-team. With United facing an injury crisis, their hopes of reaching the Champions League next term appear...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exeter#Chiefs
Daily Mail

'The game is still alive': Michael Owen questions Jurgen Klopp's substitutions against Villarreal, claiming Liverpool were too 'defensive' in the closing stages and should have gone for a third goal to secure their place in the Champions League final

Michael Owen claimed that Jurgen Klopp was too defensive in the closing stages of Liverpool's 2-0 win over Villarreal in the Champions League semi-final first leg. After a goalless first half at Anfield, the Reds had a commanding lead within 10 minutes of the restart as Pervis Estupinan deflected Jordan Henderson's cross into his own net and Sadio Mane finished from Mohamed Salah's through ball.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson admits their first goal against Villarreal was a 'bit lucky' and warns Champions League semi-final second leg 'will be tough', as Andrew Robertson insists there is still work to do

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson admitted their first goal was a 'bit lucky' as he warned their trip to Villarreal will be tough. The Reds had a dream start to their Champions League semi final as they dominated their first leg at Anfield, completely shutting the Spanish side out of the game.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Middlesbrough 2-0 Cardiff: Chris Wilder's side move to within two points of the play-off places after strikes from Marcus Tavernier and Riley McGree seal confident victory over the Bluebirds

Heaven knows Middlesbrough have wobbled alarmingly in recent weeks, but this potentially priceless victory reignited their play-off hopes when they needed it most. Chris Wilder's men had failed to win in five games before the visit of Cardiff to surrender vital ground in the race for a top-six finish. Yet...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

JACK GAUGHAN: Phil Foden was born for the Champions League… Man City’s sparkling forward is lighting up big European nights and living up to Sergio Aguero’s hype

Sergio Aguero was watching the game with Mario Balotelli on Tuesday. In different countries via Twitch — an online live-streaming platform — but together on the same screen all the same. What Aguero likes to do is commentate on matches to thousands of fans, little comments here and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Ex Royal Engineer, 24, who made a Nazi salute at Tottenham Hotspur supporters during a Newcastle game at St James’ Park is fined £200 and could face match ban

A football supporter who made a Nazi gesture towards Spurs fans has been ordered to pay more than £300 and could be banned from going to games. Newcastle United fan Shay Asher, 24, admitted the racially aggravated offence of causing harassment during a Premier League game at St James' Park in October.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'I'd happily come and watch the Champions League with the Europa League trophy': Mark Noble says not even West Ham qualifying for Europe's elite competition next season will make him change his mind about retiring

Mark Noble’s order is in. He wants two tickets for next season’s Champions League games at the London Stadium — one for him, and one for the Europa League trophy in the seat beside him. That’s the dream, says this 34-year-old captain embarking on his last dance...
UEFA
Daily Mail

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer watches on as his daughter Karna secures the WSL Academy League title with Manchester United Women U21s with a 6-2 aggregate win over Chelsea

Manchester United Women U21 beat Chelsea 6-2 on aggregate to secure the WSL Academy League title. The Red Devils won the Northern Division while the Blues finished top of the Southern league, with the two teams then taking part in a two-legged play-off for the overall title. United won first leg at Cobham 3-1 last week and followed that up with another 3-1 victory at Altrincham on Wednesday afternoon.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

IAN LADYMAN: The greatness of Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side is beyond doubt and it does not even feel like they need trophies to prove it... 1977 was the last time an Anfield team even came close to winning the Treble

The last Liverpool team to come close to winning the acclaimed treble of league, FA Cup and European Cup was the 1977 version. Bob Paisley’s team is considered one the club’s finest and their quest that year fell down only at Wembley in May when they lost to Manchester United in the Cup Final.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'Champions have sometimes just had enough': Former F1 star Jacques Villeneuve questions whether Lewis Hamilton will see out the rest of the season after Mercedes' struggles left him adrift of the title fight

Former F1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve has questioned whether Lewis Hamilton will see out the rest of the season after his struggles at Mercedes left him adrift of the title fight - as he insisted 'champions have sometimes just had enough'. Villeneuve, who won the Drivers' Championship in 1997, tasted...
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

'If I'm Joel Matip, I'm fuming': Rio Ferdinand says Liverpool defender should be FURIOUS after Jurgen Klopp dropped him for Ibrahima Konate for their Champions League semi-final clash with Villarreal

Rio Ferdinand has claimed Joel Matip will be 'fuming' after being relegated to the bench for Liverpool's Champions League clash with Villarreal. The Reds face Unai Emery's LaLiga side at Anfield in their European semi-final first-leg tie on Wednesday night, with defender Matip dropped by manager Jurgen Klopp for Ibrahima Konate.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'The club needs someone to get control': Legendary former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson wishes incoming boss Erik ten Hag well and hopes to see Dutchman bring the glory days back to Old Trafford

Manchester United's legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson has insisted Erik ten Hag needs to get in control of the club if he wants to bring back the glory days, after his appointment was announced last week. The Dutchman becomes the fifth permanent successor to Ferguson since the legendary Scot retired...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: 'I haven't seen such happiness and hope at Newcastle in many years': Ex-owner Sir John Hall on Toon turnaround, why he shudders when hearing club described as 'world's richest'... and how he hopes new owners will help regenerate the North-East

Sir John Hall was walking through Chinatown in the shadow of St James' Park recently when he experienced a wave of emotions not felt since the days of his Newcastle United ownership. 'I was going to the Landmark restaurant before the match and was right among the crowd - I...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

345K+
Followers
33K+
Post
151M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy