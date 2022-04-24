Hard work culminates into business opportunities for one local artist

PITTSBURG, Kan. – Local artist showcased his talent today, April 24th during an opening reception.

Artist Paul Walden, of Pittsburg, launched his business ‘Walden’s Creations’ at Root Coffeehouse.

When Paul was three years old, doctors diagnosed him with autism. Now at 26, he paints in acrylics; his favorite subjects are iconic places and landmarks such as:

the Great Wall of China

the London Bridge

Russ Hall

Paul’s work will remain on display at Root from April 24 through April 29, the evening of the Pittsburg ArtWalk.

