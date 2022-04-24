70-year-old found after disappearance
DENVER ( KDVR ) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation says a missing senior has been found alive.
Charles Stiffler was reported missing on Saturday, April 23 at 10:30 p.m. Stiffler was last seen in the area of 6th and Bannock on foot.
Stiffler was found Monday morning and taken to the hospital.
