70-year-old found after disappearance

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation says a missing senior has been found alive.

Charles Stiffler was reported missing on Saturday, April 23 at 10:30 p.m. Stiffler was last seen in the area of 6th and Bannock on foot.

Stiffler was found Monday morning and taken to the hospital.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.