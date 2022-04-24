ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jurupa Valley, CA

Fire Breaks Out on Roof of Jurupa Valley Home

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 3 days ago

A fire ignited on the roof of a home in Jurupa Valley Sunday....

mynewsla.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Driver injured after crashing into building in Jurupa Valley

A man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after he crashed his car into the side of a building in Jurupa Valley Monday afternoon. The crash happened around 2:25 p.m. on the 4100 block of Soto Avenue. The man’s dark Dodge Charger went off the right side of the westbound 60 Freeway where […]
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Thermal home destroyed by fire, no injuries reported

A home was completely destroyed by a fire Wednesday morning in Thermal. The fire was first reported at approximately 9:19 a.m. on the 88000 block of Avenue 76. The first responding crews arrived and found a 1,200-square-foot single-story home "well-involved" in fire. The fire was contained at 10:30 a.m., CAL FIRE confirmed. No injuries were The post Thermal home destroyed by fire, no injuries reported appeared first on KESQ.
THERMAL, CA
One Green Planet

Firefighters Rescue Curious Cow Stuck in Concrete Box

Firefighters are being credited with saving a curious cow that got stuck inside a concrete box in the Inland Empire. Cal Fire responded to a call of a large animal rescue in Yucaipa. When crews arrived, to their surprise, they discovered Mikey, a 500-pound calf that was trapped inside a small concrete culvert box.
YUCAIPA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riverside County, CA
Local
California Accidents
Jurupa Valley, CA
Crime & Safety
Jurupa Valley, CA
Accidents
Riverside County, CA
Accidents
Riverside County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Jurupa Valley, CA
KTLA

Woman killed in apparent murder-suicide in South L.A.: LASD

A woman was shot and killed in South Los Angeles early Saturday morning, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department believes a man found fatally shot nearby was the killer, who then turned the gun on himself. The shooting happened around 4:50 a.m. on the 1200 block of East 119th Street in the Green Meadows […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

2 dead, 1 hurt in head-on Badlands crash: CHP

A wrong-way driver collided head-on with another vehicle early Saturday morning on the 60 Freeway in the Badlands area of Riverside County, leaving two people dead and one person hurt. The crash at 3:35 a.m. involved a Hyundai Sonata that was heading east in the westbound lanes before it collided with a Chevrolet Malibu headed […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighters#Single Family Home#Accident
KTLA

Transient found dead on L.A. high school campus

A transient was found dead on the campus of Woodrow Wilson Senior High School in the El Sereno neighborhood of Los Angeles on Monday. The man apparently trespassed onto the campus, located at 4500 Multnomah St., on Sunday night or early Monday morning, Los Angeles School Police Department Sgt. Perez told KTLA. Just before 7 […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

3 Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash on La Palma Avenue [Anaheim, CA]

ANAHEIM, CA (April 22, 2022) – Early Tuesday morning, three young men died in a fiery single-vehicle crash on La Palma Avenue, police said. The crash happened just before 2:00 a.m. near Harbor Boulevard. Furthermore, authorities said a white Mercedes lost control and went airborne before striking a brick...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Sacramento

South Lake Tahoe Gas Station Clerk’s Killer, Sean Donohoe, Sentenced To 50-Years-To-Life Behind Bars

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — A man convicted of shooting a killing a gas station clerk in South Lake Tahoe in 2013 has been sentenced to 50-years-to-life behind bars. More than eight years after gas station clerk Manpreet Singh was gunned down while on the job, his killer, Sean Donohoe, received a hefty prison sentence, according to the El Dorado County DA’s Office. Sean Donohoe (credit: El Dorado County DA’s Office) The shooting happened on the evening of August 6, 2013, after Singh refused to sell alcohol to a drunk friend of Donohoe. Donohoe then entered the gas station dressed in all black and wearing a mask and shot Singh once, hitting his heart and both lungs. Years later, a civilian who viewed a surveillance video released by the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, tipped off authorities to Donohoe. A subsequent DNA test on the mask linked Donohoe to the shooting. On March 1, 2022, Donohoe was found guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting. “Justice has been served in this senseless murder,” said El Dorado County District Attorney Vern Pierson.  
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
CBS LA

76-year-old man in grave condition after falling off bike in Griffith Park

Park Rangers in Griffith Park were called to rescue an elderly man who fell off his bike at the 4358 block of Griffith Park Drive.The 76-year-old man is in grave condition, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Authorities received the 911 call at around 3:08 p.m.It's unclear what caused the man to fall off his bike but he was transported by paramedics, who performed advanced life saving care and transported him to an LAFD Air Ambulance.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

One Dead, One Hospitalized After Wrong Way Crash on 105 Freeway

A woman is dead and a man has been hospitalized after an early-morning, wrong-way crash on the 105 Freeway near Los Angeles. Around 1:14 a.m. on Saturday, California Highway Patrol officers were dispatched to part of the 105 Freeway east of the Nash Street exit for a traffic collision. A...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

1 wounded in shooting on 110 Freeway in South L.A.

A person was wounded in a shooting on the 110 Freeway in the South Park area of South Los Angeles Friday night. The shooting occurred near the northbound 110 Freeway and Slauson Avenue, though the victim exited the freeway and stopped near the intersection of 57th Street and Broadway, according to Officer Cruz of the […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

James Dickson identified as man killed in San Bernardino bar shooting that wounded 4 others

A 32-year-old San Bernardino man was identified Monday as the person killed in a shooting that injured four others at a bar.James Vincent Dickson was found along with three others suffering from gunshot wounds at about 9:50 p.m. Saturday at the Marquis Lounge in San Bernardino. Dickson was pronounced dead at the scene.The three others who were wounded at the bar were taken to the hospital. A fourth person who was wounded arrived on the hospital later. Police say all four victims were listed in stable condition on Monday.The investigation into the shooting remains under investigation, and no suspect or motive information was available.Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Detective D. Sims at (909) 384-5665 or via email at sims_da@sbcity.org, or Sgt. J. Plummer at (909) 384-5613 or via email at plummer_jo@sbcity.org.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
CBS LA

Reptile thief arrested by Yucaipa Police

A suspect accused of stealing pricey lizards and tortoises from Uptown Pets in Yucaipa was behind bars Friday.Investigators said the man, identified as Darrien Green, along with an unnamed woman, entered the pet store on Wednesday, where Green forced open a secure reptile habitat as the woman distracted store employees. Police said Green stole a red Ambanja Panther Chameleon worth more than $900. Green was arrested in Beaumont and the chameleon was recovered from a residence in Cabazon. The chameleon had lost some of its color, but was otherwise healthy, detectives said. A search of Green's residence recovered two previously stolen Sulcata Tortoises as well. All three reptiles were returned to the owners of Uptown Pets and Green was booked into the Central Detention Center for burglary. 
YUCAIPA, CA
Fontana Herald News

UPDATE: Two men and a woman are arrested in connection with homicide in Colton

Two men and a woman were arrested in connection with a homicide of a teenager which occurred in Colton earlier this month, according to the Colton Police Department. On April 14, a car-to-car shooting took place in the 1800 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. Jorge Leos, 18, suffered a gunshot wound and was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced deceased the following day.
COLTON, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy