Explosive third-inning leads Lady Vols to win over ECU

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Lady Vols trounced East Carolina in the third inning. The Lady Vols scored six runs in the frame on their way to a 9-1 win.

UT opened up the scoring in the third when Kiki Milloy slapped a double up the middle allowing Ivy Davis to score. A couple of batters later, Zaida Puni clocked a double off the base of the wall. That drove in Milloy.

The Lady Vols broke out the long ball later in the third. McKenna Gibson smacked a two-run shot to the opposite field for her 10th home run of the season. Rylie West joined Gibson with a two-run dinger of her own.

East Carolina homered in the top of the fourth to cut the lead to 6-1, but the Lady Vols continued to pour it on.

Puni struck a single into left driving in her fifth RBI in the past two games. Milloy brought home her second RBI of the game in the fifth with a single to right. Kelcy Leach ended the game on an RBI double to run-rule ECU.

Bailey McCachren, Nicola Simpson and Ryleigh White all saw action in the circle. McCachren completed one inning with one strikeout. Simpson went 2.1 innings with an earned run. White finished the game by throwing 2.2 innings with one punchout.

UP NEXT: The Lady Vols travel for a midweek road game against Liberty on Wednesday at 1 p.m.

