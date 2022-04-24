ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, IN

Newburgh Schnucks fire gives rise to “specialized hours”

By Aaron Chatman
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZLqad_0fIvDEV400

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — The Schnucks in Newburgh will indefinitely run on different hours soon, according to the Newburgh Volunteer Fire Department. The fire department made notice of the change on social media Sunday afternoon.

Plaza built to honor Warrick Co. parks developer

We reached out to an employee at that Schnucks and they tell us that something in the electrical system in the ceiling caught fire. The Newburgh Volunteer Fire Department says the business will announce their new hours when they know further.

We’re working to learn more information about the incident and will keep you updated online.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Hogue Road closed for about sixty days

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – In improving some water lines, a road had to close. The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility announced that Hogue Road is closed to through traffic between Boehne Camp Road and Red Bank Road. EWSU says the closure is related to a water line improvement project. For more information, or to get […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Popular country artist to perform at Vigo County Fair

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WEHT) — One of country music’s most recognizable voices is coming to the Vigo County Fair on Sunday, July 17, 2022! A spokesperson with the fair says they’re excited to announce the 2022 Entertainment Headliner is Josh Turner. Josh Turner, who has sold more than 8.5 million units and has amassed over 2.5 […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Tenants say Martin Park apartments are “deplorable”

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Tenants at Martin Park Apartments in Evansville took to Facebook to show their dismay over unsanitary and unsafe living conditions at the complex, formerly known as Eco Square Apartments. On Monday, dozens of tenants attended the Evansville City Council meeting and spoke out about their woes. From no hot water, to […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

What is going on at 420 Main?

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Thursday, April 21 marks five months since the implosion of the tallest building in Evansville – the 420 Main building that was once home to Old National Bank. Much of the heavy debris was removed in the weeks following the implosion. But still – the area is covered with rock and […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Newburgh, IN
Sports
City
Newburgh, IN
Newburgh, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Sports
WEHT/WTVW

Police need to know, have you seen this car?

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Have you seen it? From the pictures alone, it might be hard to tell. Police say it was involved in a pedestrian hit and run March 15 at the intersection of Allens Lane and Kratzville Rd. If anyone has information regarding this incident or the vehicle involved, you’re asked to call […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WGN News

Police: Child found dead in Indiana was stuffed into suitcase

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana State Police have released more information about the little boy that was found dead in a Washington County woods over the weekend. Police say the boy, who’s believed to be 5-years-old, was found inside a hard case suitcase. According to law enforcement officials, a resident found the body of a […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newburgh Schnucks#Warrick Co#Eyewitness News
WEHT/WTVW

Car runs into a local diner, driver gets arrested

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Some people in Henderson had an unexpected interruption during breakfast. A car ran into the side of the Denny’s Restaurant just off Highway 41 around 9:00.  The car hit the side of the building, leaving a hole in the wall.  Our crew on the scene saw the driver of the car taken […]
HENDERSON, KY
My 1053 WJLT

The 10 “Most Redneck” Cities In Indiana

If you live in any of these cities in Indiana..."You might be a redneck." Let's be honest, Jeff Foxworthy is the man who made being a redneck cool. I mean, where would we be as a society if it weren't for the truth that this man spoke. Take a look at some of the things that might qualify you as a redneck:
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

2 dead, 4 injured after shots fired at Indiana block party

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Two men have been killed and four people injured during a shooting at a block party in Indiana. Lafayette Police said officers were called about 4:20 a.m. Sunday to a report of multiple shots fired at an apartment complex, where a block party attended by more than 100 people was being […]
LAFAYETTE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Daviess County remains have been identified

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Remains that were found in Daviess County about a week ago have now been identified. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) says that on April 14, it was dispatched to the 1400 Block of Pleasant Valley Road in reference to a suspicious circumstance. DCSO says that the caller found what he […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

New casino breaks ground in Downstate Illinois

DANVILLE, Ill. (WTVO) — Downstate Danville broke ground on a new casino Tuesday. Danville, like Rockford, received one of the six casino licenses handed out back in 2019. The city will be home to the sixth “Golden Nugget” casino in the country. The mayor, city officials and their corporate partners celebrated the beginning of construction […]
DANVILLE, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Driver airlifted after flipping vehicle in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office says a single vehicle accident left one hospitalized Saturday afternoon. The accident happened in the 14000 block of US 41 A around 3:38 p.m. According to an official report, the driver’s vehicle ran off the roadway, striking a concrete culvert. This caused the vehicle to go […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

HAVE YOU SEEN THEM? Info crucial in Spencer County

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Several days have passed and the search continues for a man, maybe woman, caught on camera in an illegal act. The Spencer County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to ID the person involved in the theft of a local business near Chrisney. The subject of the photos was […]
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
WGN News

Falling tree kills young siblings in Indiana

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIN) – Two siblings from Indianapolis died in Owen County after a falling tree hit them while they were riding with their parents in a golf cart over the weekend. According to the Owen County Sheriff’s Office, 911 dispatchers received a call around 2 p.m. Saturday that two children had been injured […]
OWEN COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

OPD: Shots fired after two men fight

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) responded to the 2200 block of Carpenter Drive for a reported shots fired call. The call came on April 22 at about 8 p.m. Police say officers located a man who stated he was in a fight with another man. The man said he started walking […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy