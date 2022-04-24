ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Sources: 22-year-old stabbed on SEPTA train in University City

By Steve Keeley
fox29.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNIVERSITY CITY - Philadelphia police are investigating a stabbing of a 22-year-old while riding on the Market-Frankford Line, sources tell FOX 29’s Steve Keeley. Police were called to...

www.fox29.com

Comments / 5

CBS Philly

Police Identify Man Killed In North Philadelphia Shooting As 64-Year-Old Marvin Leslie

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 64-year-old man died after he was shot once in the head while inside an SUV in North Philadelphia on Wednesday. The shooting happened on the 200 block of Cecil B Moore Avenue around 10:30 a.m. Police identified the victim was Marvin Leslie of Philadelphia. Police say he was pronounced dead just after 4:30 p.m. Police say he was shot in the head by occupants of a passing dark-colored Ford SUV. No arrests were made and no weapon was recovered, according to police. The incident is currently being investigated by the homicide unit. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Surveillance Video Shows Victim Running Away As Suspect Fires Several Shots At Him In North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect in the shooting of a man in North Philadelphia. The 25-year-old victim, who was shot in the face and thigh, fell down, but then got back up and kept running as more shots were fired at him. Suspect photo (Credit:Philadelphia police) The shooting happened on April 4 at Old York Road and Ruscomb Street. The victim was treated at Einstein Medical Center and is recovering. If you have any information on this shooting, call police. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man Shot In Head, Killed In Kensington: Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A shooting at a park left a man dead in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood on Thursday. It happened just after 8 p.m. on the 600 block of East Indiana Avenue. Police say the 23-year-old victim was shot in the head. He was taken to the hospital where he later died. Police also recovered a gun from the scene. There’s no word on a motive and no arrests were made in the case. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS Philly

Man Shot Twice, Killed While Answering Door In Philadelphia’s Olney Section: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man answering a knock on his door was shot twice and killed in Philadelphia’s Olney section on Thursday. It happened just after midnight on the 500 block of Marwood Road. Police say they found the 33-year-old victim on the living room floor. He was shot once in his chest and right arm and pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators say surveillance cameras recorded the shooting. They are looking for two men fleeing the scene in a silver SUV. No weapon was recovered, police say. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

12-Year-Old, Parents Found Dead In Apparent Double Murder-Suicide In Chester County

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa. (CBS) — Two adults and a child were found dead in an East Marlborough Township home in what authorities believe is an apparent double murder-suicide. Police found the bodies after 8 a.m. Monday during a well-being check at the home on Federal Walk, in Kennett Square. Investigators said a 55-year-old man, a 50-year-old woman, and their 12-year-old child were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds. “The loss of three lives, I mean it’s a tragedy that there are really no words to describe,” Dr. Dolly Wideman-Scott said. Police said a semi-automatic handgun was found near the man’s body. Multiple shell...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Man Fires Several Shots At Postal Worker In Kensington, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for a man who they say fired several shots at a postal employee in Kensington on Friday. The shots were reportedly fired on the 2800 block of North Front Street before the suspect fled the scene in a black Honda. The Honda was found on the 100 block of East Sterner Steet just before 12 p.m. Police believed the man was inside the building, but he was not found. Stay with CBSPhilly.com and CBS News Philly for the latest on this developing story. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Suspect Charged With Attempted Murder For Allegedly Stabbing Family Friend In East Germantown: Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police arrested a 29-year-old suspect on Saturday accused of stabbing a family friend in East Germantown earlier this week. Police say the suspect is being charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault. The suspect was arrested on Saturday afternoon on the 2100 block of Oxford Street. Police say the stabbing happened on the 2000 block of Conlyn Street on Friday around 3 a.m. Once they arrived, police say they found the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds with a knife impaled on his head. The victim was transported to a local hospital and placed in critical condition. The motive for the stabbing is unknown, but police say the suspect is a family friend of the victim. The Homicide Unit is also investigating whether the suspect was involved in a fatal stabbing on Thursday in Hunting Park. Police say Nancy Roman, 50, was stabbed multiple times and killed.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man Fighting For Life After Being Shot Several Times In Germantown, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man is fighting for his life after a shooting in Germantown. Police found the victim on the 5300 block of Newhall Street around 11:30 p.m. Monday. Investigators say the victim is in his late 20s or early 30s. He was shot several times. Officials also found several dollar bills at the scene, indicating a possible robbery. So far, no arrests have been made. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Philadelphia Woman Arrested in Chester County on Theft Charges

WEST CHESTER, PA — The West Chester Police Department announced the arrest of 20-year-old Claire McKenna of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on theft charges. Authorities state that on April 24, 2022, at approximately 2:22 AM, West Chester Police were dispatched to a business in the 200 block of South High Street for a report of a retail theft discovered. Through their investigation, Claire McKenna was identified as the suspect.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

