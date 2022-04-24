ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Man shot by Wilmington police in 2020 files federal lawsuit

By Delaware Public Media
delawarepublic.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man shot by Wilmington police officers in 2020 filed a federal lawsuit against the officers, the city of Wilmington and its police department on April 12. Attorneys representing Jabri Hunter say the Wilmington police department has failed to train officers not to use force against unarmed civilians and hold officers...

www.delawarepublic.org

Comments / 9

Related
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania State Police Arrest Wilmington Man On Warrant

KENNETT SQUARE, PA — The Kennett Square Police Department announced that 28-year-old Charles Malizia of Wilmington, Delaware was arrested on an active warrant by the Pennsylvania State Police on April 21, 2022. Authorities state that on January 18, 2022, an arrest warrant was issued for Charles Malizia after he...
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
MyChesCo

Wilmington Vehicle Stop Results in Gun and Drug Charges

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested two men on gun and drug charges. Authorities state that on April 16 at approximately 5:46 p.m., members of the Street Crimes Unit conducted a vehicle stop in the 100 block of South Harrison Street. Police made contact with the operator, 24-year-old Idris Young, of New Castle, and an occupant, 19-year-old Zakee Newton. Following a brief investigation, police recovered a loaded .45 caliber handgun and 114.3 grams of marijuana. Police took both subjects into custody without incident.
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS Philly

Man Shot In Head, Killed In Kensington: Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A shooting at a park left a man dead in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood on Thursday. It happened just after 8 p.m. on the 600 block of East Indiana Avenue. Police say the 23-year-old victim was shot in the head. He was taken to the hospital where he later died. Police also recovered a gun from the scene. There’s no word on a motive and no arrests were made in the case. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
City
Wilmington, DE
Wilmington, DE
Crime & Safety
Local
Delaware Crime & Safety
MyChesCo

Cocaine and Handgun Seized During Arrest in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested two men on gun and drug charges. Authorities state that on April 19 at approximately 5:30 p.m., members of the Street Crimes Unit were in the 600 block of North Jefferson Street when they observed 35-year-old Isaiah Duker and 41-year-old Demon Harris acting suspiciously. Officers attempted to make contact both subjects. Duker, who was found to have several outstanding capiases, fled on foot but was quickly taken into custody without incident. Harris was taken into custody without incident.
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Daily Voice

Man Shot In Head Found Dead In Baltimore: Police

A 45-year-old man died after being shot in the head in Baltimore over the weekend, authorities said. The unidentified man was found by Southern District officers laying on a bed in a home with gunshot wounds on the1300 block of Pontiac Street around 3:40 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, city police said.
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Us Department Of Justice
CBS Philly

Surveillance Video Shows Victim Running Away As Suspect Fires Several Shots At Him In North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect in the shooting of a man in North Philadelphia. The 25-year-old victim, who was shot in the face and thigh, fell down, but then got back up and kept running as more shots were fired at him. Suspect photo (Credit:Philadelphia police) The shooting happened on April 4 at Old York Road and Ruscomb Street. The victim was treated at Einstein Medical Center and is recovering. If you have any information on this shooting, call police. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

12-Year-Old, Parents Found Dead In Apparent Double Murder-Suicide In Chester County

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa. (CBS) — Two adults and a child were found dead in an East Marlborough Township home in what authorities believe is an apparent double murder-suicide. Police found the bodies after 8 a.m. Monday during a well-being check at the home on Federal Walk, in Kennett Square. Investigators said a 55-year-old man, a 50-year-old woman, and their 12-year-old child were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds. “The loss of three lives, I mean it’s a tragedy that there are really no words to describe,” Dr. Dolly Wideman-Scott said. Police said a semi-automatic handgun was found near the man’s body. Multiple shell...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
CBS Philly

Man Fighting For Life After Being Shot Several Times In Germantown, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man is fighting for his life after a shooting in Germantown. Police found the victim on the 5300 block of Newhall Street around 11:30 p.m. Monday. Investigators say the victim is in his late 20s or early 30s. He was shot several times. Officials also found several dollar bills at the scene, indicating a possible robbery. So far, no arrests have been made. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WBOC

Investigation Underway After Dover Business Burglarized

DOVER, Del.- Dover police are investigating a burglary that occurred over the weekend at Delaware Auto located at 319 West Division St. Officers responded to the business after the owner arrived to find a broken glass panel to a garage door and multiple items missing from within the garage. The owner advised that he secured the business at approximately 5 p.m. Friday, April 22. The damage and missing items was noticed while opening the business at approximately 6:45 a.m. Saturday, April 23.
DOVER, DE
Daily Voice

Shooting Reported In Burlington County (DEVELOPING)

A shooting occurred overnight in Burlington County, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. At 1:05 a.m., Monday, April 25, police responded to the 400 block of Cleveland Avenue in Riverside to investigate a person shot, initial reports said. Police found an injured man suffering a gunshot wound in his shoulder,...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Philadelphia

Suspect in Killing of Police Officer's Son Surrenders, Police Say

A suspect in the killing of the 23-year-old son of a Philadelphia police officer surrendered to authorities, police said. Levar Turner, 23, turned himself in around 10 a.m. Friday morning, the Philadelphia Police Department said. Turner is charged with murder, robbery, criminal conspiracy and weapons-related charges in the killing of 23-year-old Hyram Hill.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy