First United Methodist Church celebrates end of renovation project

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — First United Methodist Church of Wichita Falls is celebrating the completion of its more than $4 million repair and renovation initiative.

The building was originally built in stages starting in 1928, and church officials said this is their last attempt at making sure the building is functional for ministry for years to come.

To celebrate the day, folks were treated to lunch, guided tours and a performance by the Wichita Christian School steel drum band after worship.

Senior Pastor John McLarty said these renovations will make the building more functional for staff and the congregation.

“This began several years ago with identifying some areas of the church that needed some updating, both in terms of making the building secure for the weather or the elements,” Rev. McLarty said. “We had an entirely new roof put on, we did some exterior restoration, we’ve upgraded some of the air conditioning systems. We also did some interior renovation to make the building a little more welcoming to make it a place that functions a little better for today.”

In addition, the church’s commercial kitchen and broadcast ministry received long-overdue upgrade in equipment and technology.

Worship services on Sundays are held at 10:30 a.m. at 909 10th Street, or you can watch live on our sister station KJBO .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.