ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

First United Methodist Church celebrates end of renovation project

By Andrea Aguilar
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zlteq_0fIv8dVh00

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — First United Methodist Church of Wichita Falls is celebrating the completion of its more than $4 million repair and renovation initiative.

The building was originally built in stages starting in 1928, and church officials said this is their last attempt at making sure the building is functional for ministry for years to come.

To celebrate the day, folks were treated to lunch, guided tours and a performance by the Wichita Christian School steel drum band after worship.

Woodystock draws crowd for fun and entertainment

Senior Pastor John McLarty said these renovations will make the building more functional for staff and the congregation.

“This began several years ago with identifying some areas of the church that needed some updating, both in terms of making the building secure for the weather or the elements,” Rev. McLarty said. “We had an entirely new roof put on, we did some exterior restoration, we’ve upgraded some of the air conditioning systems. We also did some interior renovation to make the building a little more welcoming to make it a place that functions a little better for today.”

In addition, the church’s commercial kitchen and broadcast ministry received long-overdue upgrade in equipment and technology.

Worship services on Sundays are held at 10:30 a.m. at 909 10th Street, or you can watch live on our sister station KJBO .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Texoma's Homepage

Electra Chuck Wagon raises money for Meals On Wheels

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Meals On Wheels programs across the country are always in need of help and senior citizens in Electra are no exception. The Electra Chuck Wagon Gang hosted a fish fry at the Crooked Creek Golf Club to raise money for the Electra Senior Citizen’s Meals On Wheels program. Officials with the […]
ELECTRA, TX
KTEN.com

American Legion honors fallen comrades in Denison

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) —The American Legion Department of Texas Fourth District held a memorial service at Post 62 to honor their fallen comrades and their family members who have passed away. "As long as someone speaks your name, you're never gone from this Earth," said Vice Commander Coleen Anderson.
DENISON, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Funeral for Shatanya Clarke

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Texoma Community unites for a final goodbye to Anchor and Reporter Shatanya Clarke. Shatanya’s funeral will be held Wednesday, April 27, at Overcoming Word Praise Center International located at 1801 Airport Drive. The services are set to start at Noon. Shatanya died on April 14 at the age of 27. […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy