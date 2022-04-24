Car fire destroys restaurant drive-thru in Chillicothe on scene photographer

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio

A local drive-thru in Chillicothe is closed after a car fire.

It happened at Long John Silvers on Bridge Street at around 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Crews working the scene told said that an employee showed up to work, and a few minutes later their car went up in flames. The fire spread to the restaurant’s outside menu, which was completely destroyed.

Fire crews called an investigator to the scene to look into the situation.

Law enforcement closed a nearby shopping center entrance as crews worked the area.