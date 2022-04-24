ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, OH

Car fire destroys restaurant drive-thru in Chillicothe

SCDNReports
SCDNReports
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J1EAO_0fIv8WHU00
Car fire destroys restaurant drive-thru in Chillicotheon scene photographer

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio

A local drive-thru in Chillicothe is closed after a car fire.

It happened at Long John Silvers on Bridge Street at around 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Crews working the scene told said that an employee showed up to work, and a few minutes later their car went up in flames. The fire spread to the restaurant’s outside menu, which was completely destroyed.

Fire crews called an investigator to the scene to look into the situation.

Law enforcement closed a nearby shopping center entrance as crews worked the area.

Comments / 1

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Woman dies in three-vehicle crash in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 44-year-old from Mansfield died Monday morning after a three-vehicle crash in Chillicothe, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers say that the crash occurred just before 10 a.m. on US-23 where Jaclyn Sitnek lost control of her car and struck a guardrail off the right […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WSAZ

Two people air flighted from ATV accident

CEDAR GROVE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people were air flighted from a scene of an ATV rollover accident on Morris Fork. According the the Pinch Volunteer Fire Department, at 5:30p.m. Saturday crews were dispatched by request of Cedar Grove State 6 for an ATV rollover accident on Morris Fork between Sanderson and Cedar Grove.
CEDAR GROVE, WV
SCDNReports

Ohio Car Crash Leaves 2 Dead

A six-vehicle crash in Ohio left two people dead including a 25-year-old man as well as a 3-year-old girl. The incident occured in Madison County when six vehicles were stopped on the interstate and a pickup truck struck one of the vehicles.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Chillicothe, OH
Crime & Safety
Chillicothe, OH
Accidents
Local
Ohio Accidents
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Chillicothe, OH
WTRF- 7News

Man died in fatal motorcycle crash in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol,  20-year-old Jesse Fulton died at the scene of a motorcycle accident at 10:45 p.m. Saturday on Township Route 247 east of State Route 152 in Knox Township. Officials say Fulton was westbound on a Honda motorcycle when he failed to negotiate a curve, crossed […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drive Thru#Long John#Shopping Center#Bridge Street#Accident
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus Roosters closes after shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in stable condition after a shooting Tuesday evening at a north Columbus restaurant that was the scene of a fatal shooting in February of this year. According to Columbus police, the shooting happened at approximately 6:53 p.m. at the Roosters restaurant on the 2400 block of East Dublin […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
SCDNReports

Woman Found Dead in Franklin Furnace

EMS and Deputies responded to a Franklin Furnace address after a caller reported discovering a dead woman in the bathroom. The call came in at about 9:35 pm. Dispatch said they could hear multiple people in the background screaming and talking. That made it difficult to get information from the caller about the incident.
FRANKLIN FURNACE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio child missing after visiting Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A six-year-old girl from Whitehall, Ohio near Columbus has gone missing after a visit to Wheeling. Angel Mae Miller was taken from Ohio to Wheeling on April 19 by her mother, Ashley Straight, to visit a relative. Ashley Straight was supposed to return Angel Mae to her home in Whitehall, where […]
WHEELING, WV
WHIO Dayton

Medical helicopter called to motorcycle crash in Enon

ENON — A medical helicopter was called to the scene of a motorcycle crash in Enon Saturday afternoon. Crews were called to a crash involving a car and a motorcycle at the 5000 block of West Jackson Road around 2:30 p.m. Clark County dispatch confirmed that a medical helicopter...
ENON, OH
WOWK 13 News

Vehicle crashes into building in Charleston

UPDATE(7:57 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26): A driver was cited earlier today after running a red light that led to structural damage to the Public Service Commission building. Tony Hazelett with Charleston PD says a two-vehicle crash happened near the Public Service Commission. The driver of the vehicle that ran the red light was cited […]
CHARLESTON, WV
SCDNReports

Fatal Wisconsin Fire Blamed on TikTok Trend

Fatal Wisconsin Fire Blamed on TikTok TrendSCDN Graphics Department. The Marathon County Sheriff's Office has completed an investigation of a structure fire and unexplained deaths for an incident that occurred on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, on Rangeline Road in the Town of Day.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
SCDNReports

SCDNReports

Portsmouth, OH
124K+
Followers
5K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to SCDN. We’re an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy