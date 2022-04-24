ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A passion for cybersecurity: On the job and with his volunteer work, Tannehill enjoys keeping things safe

By Crystal Stevenson
Lake Charles American Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoshua Tannehill isn’t the type of superhero who wears a cape and mask. Instead, he dons shorts and a T-shirt while defending the country and its inhabitants from cyberattacks. “It’s a true story and a funny one,” he said about how he first began his career. “My uncle...

MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana sheriff: Man fell from bridge while crabbing, died

LACOMBE, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say a man who was crabbing from a bridge has died after falling into a canal. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says other people on the bridge near Lacombe heard a splash, realized the man had fallen and called 911 about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. A news release […]
LACOMBE, LA
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
The Independent

Texas governor’s plan to bus migrants to DC appears to backfire

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, running for re-election, has made a point in recent months of dramatising what he frames as the “crisis” at the US-Mexico border. Last year, Mr Abbott sent Texas National Guard troops to the state’s southern border in mission called Operation Lone Star, announcing that if Mr Biden refused to secure the border, Texans would do it themselves. That plan, however, has been roundly criticised by participants who say that they have faced pay delays and substandard living conditions. Earlier this month, Mr Abbott launched another plan: Texas would bus migrants who arrived in the state all...
IMMIGRATION
92.9 THE LAKE

Results From Our ‘Best Boudin In SW Louisiana’ Poll

Last month we asked our listeners who had the best boudin in SWLA, and we received a ton of votes. I also wrote an article about the Top 5 Places To Get Boudin In Lake Charles based on Trip advisor reviews. After posting that article on our social media pages, you had several other places that you thought deserved to make the list. The light bulb went off...let's let our listeners vote on the best boudin in SWLA.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
WAFB.com

Is COVID in Louisiana over?

Family speaking out after grandmother, mother arrested in child’s alcohol poisoning death. Family speaking out after grandmother, mother arrested in child’s alcohol poisoning death. Updated: 4 hours ago. “I really couldn't believe he was going to donate me a kidney because I didn’t ask him, and I probably...
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Trafficking Narcotics

Louisiana Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Trafficking Narcotics. Louisiana – According to United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown, a Shreveport man was sentenced on drug trafficking charges on April 22, 2022. Timmie Ford, 60, of Shreveport, Louisiana, was sentenced to 120 months (10 years) in prison, followed by five years of supervised release by United States District Judge Donald E. Walter. On December 21, 2021, Ford pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

2 Louisiana Men Sentenced to 20 years Combined for Trafficking Fentanyl, Cocaine, and Crack

2 Louisiana Men Sentenced to20 years Combined for Trafficking Fentanyl, Cocaine, and Crack. Louisiana – Duvell London, Jr., 41, of St. Rose, Louisiana, and Jeremy Levanda, 40, of Destrehan, Louisiana, were sentenced on drug trafficking charges by U.S. District Judge Wendy Vitter on April 19, 2022, according to U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans. London previously pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, powder cocaine, and crack cocaine, in violation of 21 U.S.C. §§ 841(a)(1), 841(b)(1)(B), 841(b)(1)(C), and 846. London further pled guilty to 4 counts of distribution of controlled substances, 3 counts of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, and 4 counts of use of a telephone in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Levanda previously pled guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, and one count of use of a telephone in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
DESTREHAN, LA
WAFB

Louisiana Retired Teachers Association ‘springing into action’

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Education leaders say because of the pandemic, they saw more teachers retire than ever before. The Louisiana Retired Teachers Association (LRTA) will be meeting again Tuesday, Apr. 26 to discuss potential legislation that could impact the state retirement systems and more. Officials are calling this...
LOUISIANA STATE
Salon

Pentagon-funded research proposed nuking moon in an attempt to discover anti-gravity

A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
ASTRONOMY
WAFB.com

Heart of Louisiana: Bird Banding

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s a heavily forested nature trail that’s only minutes from downtown New Orleans. And it’s a place where researchers have been studying birds for nearly a decade. The sun is barely peeking through the trees when this wooded nature preserve near New...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

