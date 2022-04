A passion for cybersecurity: On the job and with his volunteer work, Tannehill enjoys keeping things safe

2 Louisiana Men Sentenced to20 years Combined for Trafficking Fentanyl, Cocaine, and Crack. Louisiana – Duvell London, Jr., 41, of St. Rose, Louisiana, and Jeremy Levanda, 40, of Destrehan, Louisiana, were sentenced on drug trafficking charges by U.S. District Judge Wendy Vitter on April 19, 2022, according to U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans. London previously pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, powder cocaine, and crack cocaine, in violation of 21 U.S.C. §§ 841(a)(1), 841(b)(1)(B), 841(b)(1)(C), and 846. London further pled guilty to 4 counts of distribution of controlled substances, 3 counts of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, and 4 counts of use of a telephone in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Levanda previously pled guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, and one count of use of a telephone in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

DESTREHAN, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO