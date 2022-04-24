ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soledad, CA

Volunteers in Soledad celebrate Earth Day at Cesar Chavez Park

By Veronica Macias
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01943I_0fIv70u000

CITY OF SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV) Volunteers in Soledad headed to Cesar Chavez Park on Sunday to build butterfly boxes and cleanup as a way to celebrate Earth Day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=439ILp_0fIv70u000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eSct4_0fIv70u000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33ocil_0fIv70u000

The Mayor of Soledad, Ana Velazquez, Girl Scouts Troop #35331, Save the Whales and employees with the City of Soledad participated.

Children could be seen filling the butterfly boxes with dirt and planting flowers.

The post Volunteers in Soledad celebrate Earth Day at Cesar Chavez Park appeared first on KION546 .

Comments / 0

Related
KION News Channel 5/46

Free Dump Day planned for Earth Day in Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- A free Dump Day has been organized by Caltrans for Earth Day on Saturday, April 23 in one location in Monterey County. Sherwood Park at 920 North Main Street in Salinas will take non-hazardous, unwanted items for free from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on April 23. "The best way to keep The post Free Dump Day planned for Earth Day in Salinas appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KRON4 News

5 displaced by Santa Cruz County greenhouse fire

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Five people were displaced by a fire in Santa Cruz County Tuesday morning, Cal Fire’s San Mateo-Santa Cruz unit said on social media. Firefighters responded to the fire off of San Andreas Road. around 3:00 a.m. The fire destroyed two mobile trailers. Red Cross was called to assist those […]
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
City
Soledad, CA
Local
California Government
Soledad, CA
Government
Fox News

Bodies of California women last seen at wedding found in car submerged in river

Two California women who were last seen attending a wedding Sunday evening were found dead inside a car submerged in a river near a golf course days later. The women were identified as Alyssa Ros, 23, of Long Beach, and Xylona Gama, 22, of Stockton. The pair were last seen at the Spring Creek Country Club in Ripon, about 25 miles south of Stockton in Northern California.
RIPON, CA
KTLA

Nearly 100 test positive for COVID-19 after Bay Area prom

Nearly 100 students who attended a high school prom in California have tested positive for COVID-19, the latest outbreak as schools navigate a return to normal amid the ongoing pandemic. Masks were strongly recommended at the San Mateo High School prom on April 9 but many students chose not to wear them, said Laura Chalkley, […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cesar Chavez
KION News Channel 5/46

Iconic Gilroy Garlic festival canceled for foreseeable future

GILROY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The Gilroy Garlic Festival will be canceled in 2022 and perhaps for the foreseeable future, organizers announced. Since 1979 the popular event has been a staple for the community. Due to lingering uncertainties created by the pandemic, added with "prohibitive insurance requirements" by the City of Gilroy the festival's board decided a The post Iconic Gilroy Garlic festival canceled for foreseeable future appeared first on KION546.
GILROY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

United Way Monterey rent relief program deadline is Thursday

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- United Way Monterey is reminding people that the last day to apply for rent relief is April 14. Monterey County Emergency Rental Assistance Program said it will not take applications after April 15 but if you have an appointment already planned past that date they will honor it. The program has The post United Way Monterey rent relief program deadline is Thursday appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth Day#Volunteers#Girl Scouts Troop
KGET

Bakersfield Village Flea Market gets thousands of locals out to shop

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thousands of people went to the Bakersfield Village Flea Market searching for hidden treasure. The annual flea market returned to the Kern County Museum where thousands of people came out to get deals on antiques, knickknacks and handmade items from local vendors. Tables filled with hidden treasures. This flea market had […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Over 4,500 people without power in Salinas

SAND CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- According to PG&E 4,542 people are without power in Salinas as of 4:32 p.m. The outage is estimated to last until 7:30 p.m. The cause is weather-related according to PG&E. 193 customers are also without power east of Salinas and 75 people are still without power in Marina. If you are The post Over 4,500 people without power in Salinas appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

California woman drops phone in outhouse and falls inside

BRINNON, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The Brinnon Fire Department and Quilcene Fire Rescue helped a woman in her 40s who fell into a vault toilet after dropping her cell phone inside it. The woman stated that while using the toilet she dropped her cell phone and tried to dismantle the toilet to receive it. After taking out The post California woman drops phone in outhouse and falls inside appeared first on KION546.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

Lompoc's Floweriest Window Is Opening

TIME FOR LIFT-OFF: When you begin talking about "lift-off" and "Lompoc," you're likely talking about Vanderberg Space Force Base, and if there is a launch coming up, and whether there are tours, and all of the galactically cool goings-on that orbit the famous location. But sometimes, a lift-off can be rather littler, size-wise, and so lovely, petal-wise, and seeing a perfect flower at its peak beauty can definitely fill a person with a sense of the eternal (much like watching a rocket streak into the night sky). Where, though, can a Lompoc visitor find those locations lush with blossoms as the verdant region moves into their most bloomful time of year?
LOMPOC, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey Peninsula Unified School District draft 2022 school schedule

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The Monterey Peninsula Unified School District has revealed a new school schedule that would change start and end times at the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year. The proposal would only change high schools and middle schools in the district and elementary schools would keep their current schedules. Middle schools would start The post Monterey Peninsula Unified School District draft 2022 school schedule appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY, CA
KEYT

Felons turned firefighters find new lives on the front lines

John Reyna peeled off protective gear at the firefighter Ventura Training Center (VTC), and reflected on dark days in prison. “The worst for me was having that feeling of letting my family down,” said the 40-year-old married father with four children. “That was the hardest part for me. I’m a provider.”
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for March 12, April 20

Joseph Peter Madsen, age 50, of Paso Robles, passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Timothy Michael Kovall, age 34, of Paso Robles, passed away on Saturday, March 12, 2022. The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.
PASO ROBLES, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Landlord event planned in Santa Cruz to help formerly homeless people

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Landlords in Santa Cruz with a unit to lease are encouraged to sign up for a recruitment event being held on April 21. The event will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. and will teach landlords how to receive guaranteed on-time payments and up to a $2,000 bonus for renting The post Landlord event planned in Santa Cruz to help formerly homeless people appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey, CA
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

 https://kion546.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy