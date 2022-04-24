CITY OF SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV) Volunteers in Soledad headed to Cesar Chavez Park on Sunday to build butterfly boxes and cleanup as a way to celebrate Earth Day.

The Mayor of Soledad, Ana Velazquez, Girl Scouts Troop #35331, Save the Whales and employees with the City of Soledad participated.

Children could be seen filling the butterfly boxes with dirt and planting flowers.

The post Volunteers in Soledad celebrate Earth Day at Cesar Chavez Park appeared first on KION546 .