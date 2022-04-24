Dolores Seman is assisted by Reverend Michael Finn in locking the doors to St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church for the final time after Sunday morning’s Mass. Kevin Carroll | Times Leader

EXETER — With a final prayer and the ceremonial locking of the door, a religious institution with more than 100 years of service to its parishioners closed its doors for a final time on Sunday.

Finalizing a consolidation process almost 11 years in the making, St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church offered its final Mass on Sunday morning, as the Parish of Saint Barbara has consolidated its worship sites to just one, St. Anthony’s Church on Memorial Street.

A linkage plan with the Corpus Christi Parish will also allow parishioners to attend Mass at that parish’s churches in West Pittston and Harding, with both parishes having one central pastor.

“It’s bittersweet,” said Mary Ann Kull, a member of St. Cecilia’s for more than 50 years, after Sunday’s Mass concluded and worshippers left the church for the final time. “I have so many wonderful memories here.”

Zachary Houston, a parish altar server and member of the St. Cecilia’s transition team, said that they knew this day would be coming when the decision was made to consolidate the parish several years ago, starting with the closing of St. John the Baptist Church on Schooley Avenue in 2008.

Still, he said, that didn’t make it any easier to say goodbye.

“I received my first Communion, I was baptized, I got my first penance here,” Houston said. “It’s all coming full circle, and it’s very sad.”

Sunday’s Mass was led by Reverend Michael E. Finn, who will be retiring at the beginning of next month; it’s unclear who will take his place in St. Barbara’s at the moment.

Saving the ritual closing ceremonies for last, Finn led his congregation through the service one final time: one last Gospel, one final Homily, one last offering of Communion.

During his Homily, Finn took a moment to, in essence, eulogize St. Cecilia’s while also looking to the future for the congregation.

“You were all a part of this, and it’s hard,” Finn said. “But we will continue to gather together and worship, no matter the building.”

After the traditional Mass was concluded, Finn and Deacon Walter Janoski led the parishioners through the church’s closing ritual.

A hymn dedicated to St. Cecilia’s was played on the church organ, followed by processions to the church’s baptismal font (where over 4,000 people have been baptized since the church first opened its doors in 1900), the cross, the statue of St. Cecilia and then to the altar, a prayer said at each stop.

The morning’s proceedings were brought to a close with the ceremonial locking of the church doors, done in accordance with tradition by an elder member of the church.

In this case, it was 91-year-old Dolores Seman who turned the key and officially closed the doors on 122 years of worship at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church.

St. Cecilia’s was founded in 1900, and the church was officially dedicated a year later. The first pastor was Reverend Patrick F. Quinnan, and all these years later, Rev. Finn served as the 16th, and ultimately final, pastor.

Parishioners were invited to come up to the altar one final time after the closing ceremonies were concluded.

“I cried,” said longtime parishioner Lucille Loyack after the ceremony. “I’ve been here so long, I remember when the old church burned down.”

In 1975, a fire destroyed the original St. Cecilia’s Church, with the current building dedicated on August 26, 1977. Images from the night the old church burned were displayed in the back of the church, along with several photos of both churches in all their glory.

Now that St. Cecilia’s has closed, St. Barbara’s Parish will now be down to just one church, St. Anthony’s Church.

Additionally, St. Barbara’s has also formed a linkage with neighboring Corpus Christi Parish, and parishioners will be invited to worship at Immaculate Conception Church in West Pittston and the Church of the Holy Redeemer in Harding.

“We’re coming together to share a priest because of the shortage of priests, but the two parishes will remain separate entities,” Houston said. “With Father Finn retiring, I think that effectively sped up St. Cecilia’s closing, as well.”

And so, as parishioners said farewell to Finn, they also said farewell to a church that many have called home for their entire lives.

“This church has been around for 122 years of witness to the faith,” Finn said. “But together, even as we say goodbye, we all belong to a church that is universal.”