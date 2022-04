(Good Things Utah) Compared to other areas of the nation, we here in Utah have a more resilient economy right now, making it a very desirable place to live. Because of the high demand that this results in, finding a home is currently very difficult — as the market has fewer homes available, and at higher rates. Even for those looking to rent, prices have recently jumped dramatically, making it even more expensive to rent than buy.

UTAH COUNTY, UT ・ 5 HOURS AGO