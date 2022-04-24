ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Earth Day Festival takes place at Springfield Museums

By Sy Becker
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r4Yf4_0fIv3Zbm00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – The curtain came down Sunday on western Massachusetts’ nearly week-long Earth Day observance.

The Springfield Quadrangle Green transformed into an Earth Day Festival Sunday. With hundreds of visitors finding new sources of inspiration to help improve the environment.

“I’ve got a free fir tree to plant in my yard. And I’ve got a lot of good information from a lot of different organizations,” said Nancy Kozsmizrsky, a participant at the festival. About her kids, she told 22News, “…. they’re 14 and 16 years old, and they are both really interested in climate change and the environment.”

Sunday’s event featured environmental professionals from agencies like Wildlife and Fisheries and the Western Massachusetts Forestry Division.

