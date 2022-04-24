ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Police: Enforcement stop leads to stolen vehicle pursuit

By Megan Camponovo
FOX40
FOX40
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04TVjZ_0fIv1Qjf00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said a man is in custody after a traffic stop lead to a vehicle pursuit Friday.

Sacramento Police Department said it attempted an enforcement stop on a white Chevrolet Tahoe that it determined was stolen in North Sacramento California Highway Patrol’s jurisdiction.

According to the CHP South Sacramento Facebook page , the Sacramento Police Department terminated the enforcement stop due to “erratic and unsafe” driving, and with assistance from the North Sacramento CHP continued to trail the stolen vehicle into the South Sacramento area.

A South Sacramento CHP unit and motor sergeant assisted in trailing the stolen Chevrolet Tahoe into the Pocket area of Sacramento, according to their Facebook page. Then CHP officer Rodriguez and Sergeant Kent followed the suspect in the vehicle into an apartment complex parking lot.

CHP South Sacramento said Officer Rodriguez activated his lights and the driver of the stolen Chevrolet Tahoe shifted the vehicle into reverse and rammed into Officer Rodriguez’s patrol car. CHP said the suspect continued to drive the Tahoe until it “became disabled.”

According to the CHP South Sacramento Facebook page, there were no injuries and the suspect is facing multiple felony charges..

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

1 dead, 3 injured in early Easter morning shooting in South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One man is dead and three others are injured after a shooting in South Sacramento early Sunday morning. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call just after midnight about a shooting near the a neighborhood on Franklin Boulevard. The sheriff’s office said deputies responding to the scene found […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS Sacramento

Greyhound Says Bus Found Apparently Abandoned On I-80 Near Donner Lake Was Stuck Due to Tire Chain Issue

DONNER LAKE (CBS13) – A Greyhound bus that appeared abandoned shut down westbound Interstate 80 in the Sierra for a time Thursday evening. California Highway Patrol’s Truckee division posted about the strange find as snow started to blanket the high country. Tagging Greyhound in the post, CHP wrote “want to come pick up your bus that your driver abandoned on I-80 westbound, west of Donner Lake? Just in case anyone was wondering why 80 westbound was shut down in Truckee!” Officers later located the driver, and Greyhound has since released a statement that claims the bus got stuck due to the inclement weather and a tire chain issue. “Due to safety concerns, the passengers and driver were transferred to a passing schedule, returning to the original bus after speaking with highway patrol. Once repaired, the bus was then transferred to Reno,” Greyhound said in a statement. Chain controls remain in effect on I-80 as of Friday morning.    
TRUCKEE, CA
FOX40

Family keeps hope 1 year after kidnapping of Modesto woman

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A family is still fighting to find a Modesto mother who was kidnapped at gunpoint one year ago.  The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office identified the missing woman as 32-year-old Susana Torres. The Torres family said they’ve been living in limbo with more questions than answers. “Just feels like yesterday was, you […]
MODESTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Sergeant#California Highway Patrol#Chevrolet#Chp South Sacramento#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX40

Police identify DoorDash driver who was fatally shot in Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Modesto Police Department said a DoorDash delivery driver was a victim of a homicide earlier this week.  On Wednesday, police identified the victim as 56-year-old Andrew Satavu of Modesto. Officers said Satavu completed a food delivery before he died.  At around 9:45 p.m. on Monday, police said they received calls […]
MODESTO, CA
FOX40

Police: 2 men killed in Sacramento shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two men were fatally shot early Sunday morning in the Natomas Crossing neighborhood. Sacramento police said officers responded just after 3:25 a.m. to a reported shooting on Amelia Earhart Avenue near Laroche Street. When officers arrived, they found two men each with at least one gunshot wound. Fire personnel declared both […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Law & Crime

‘You Like It Right There’: Florida Teacher Arrested and Fired After Video Appears to Show Her Hitting Middle Schooler with Broken Broomstick

A Florida middle school teacher was arrested after allegedly attacking one of her students with the handle of a broken metal broom. Cyntyche Darling Lundy, 49, stands accused of one count of felony child abuse. A warrant was recently issued for her arrest by the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office and she was arrested on April 22, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Sacramento

18-Year-Old Arrested For Multiple Shootings In Modesto

MODESTO (CBS13) — An arrest was made in a string of random shootings that involved an 18-year-old in Modesto, said the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office. Officers arrested James Ganjeh in the area of Albers Road for random shootings that took place in the east part of the county. Ganjeh was safely taken into custody Saturday around 10 p.m. at his residence. Ganjeh was accused of shooting at passing cars in the past few weeks along Dusty Lane and Milnes Road. Fortunately, no one was injured in any of these shootings. Initially, victims were unable to identify Ganjeh, however, Friday afternoon a victim was able to...
MODESTO, CA
KXRM

Crime Stoppers searching for wanted street criminals

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Jonathan Thomas, 28, is described as a White male, 5’10”, 180 pounds, with a blonde hair and blue eyes. Thomas has a no bond warrant for Homicide which includes, Murder 1 – After Deliberation – Attempted. Elisa […]
PUEBLO, CO
L.A. Weekly

8 Hospitalized in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Highway 99 [Modesto, CA]

Traffic Accident on Briggsmore Avenue Left Several Hurt. The incident happened at about 5:20 p.m. on the Briggsmore Avenue overpass of Highway 99. According to reports, the full circumstances of the crash remain unknown, but police said the collision involved at least seven vehicles. Emergency crews extricated one person trapped...
MODESTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Detectives: Man Shot To Death In Modesto Was DoorDash Driver Who Had Just Completed Delivery

MODESTO (CBS13) – Detectives say the man who was found shot to death in a car on Monday night in Modesto was a DoorDash driver. Modesto police say officers responded to the 1600 block of Gardenia Road a little before 10 a.m. to investigate a report of multiple shots fired. At the scene, officers found a man in a vehicle who had several gunshot wounds. Officers started life-saving measures, but police say he was soon pronounced dead at the scene. On Wednesday, homicide detectives identified the man killed as 56-year-old Modesto resident Andrew Satavu. Detectives say Satavu was working for DoorDash and had just completed a food delivery in the area of the shooting. Investigators say the shooting remains under investigation and it’s still unclear if it was a random attack. In a statement, a DoorDash spokesperson said they were shocked and saddened after the incident. “Our hearts go out to Mr. Satavu’s loved ones during this unimaginably difficult time. We are reaching out to Mr. Satavu’s family to extend our condolences and will support them in any way we can,” the spokesperson said.
MODESTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Police: Woman Killed In Deadly Assault On Cheryl Way In South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Detectives are investigating after a woman was killed after an apparent assault in the South Sacramento area Monday afternoon. The Sacramento Police Department said reports came in just before 2 p.m. of an assault along Cheryl Way in the Meadowview area. A woman was located with serious injuries from some type of assault and was later pronounced dead by medics. Police said it appears to be an isolated incident.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

FOX40

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy