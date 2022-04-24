Police: Enforcement stop leads to stolen vehicle pursuit

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said a man is in custody after a traffic stop lead to a vehicle pursuit Friday.

Sacramento Police Department said it attempted an enforcement stop on a white Chevrolet Tahoe that it determined was stolen in North Sacramento California Highway Patrol’s jurisdiction.

According to the CHP South Sacramento Facebook page , the Sacramento Police Department terminated the enforcement stop due to “erratic and unsafe” driving, and with assistance from the North Sacramento CHP continued to trail the stolen vehicle into the South Sacramento area.

A South Sacramento CHP unit and motor sergeant assisted in trailing the stolen Chevrolet Tahoe into the Pocket area of Sacramento, according to their Facebook page. Then CHP officer Rodriguez and Sergeant Kent followed the suspect in the vehicle into an apartment complex parking lot.

CHP South Sacramento said Officer Rodriguez activated his lights and the driver of the stolen Chevrolet Tahoe shifted the vehicle into reverse and rammed into Officer Rodriguez’s patrol car. CHP said the suspect continued to drive the Tahoe until it “became disabled.”

According to the CHP South Sacramento Facebook page, there were no injuries and the suspect is facing multiple felony charges..

