Awarding scholarships in Forest Grove and La Grande this year, the nonprofit boosts youth wrestlers with Oregon City event.The fifth annual Tyrone S. Woods Memorial Golf Classic that benefits youth wrestlers and wrestling programs across the country is set for Saturday, June 18, at Stone Creek Golf Club in Oregon City. This event serves as the primary fundraiser for TSWWF, a youth wrestling nonprofit, all-volunteer organization whose mission is to maintain Oregon City High School graduate Tyrone Woods' legacy as a state champion wrestler and to provide financial and charitable assistance to the sport of youth wrestling. Woods,...

OREGON CITY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO