Manchester City's four-goal hero Gabriel Jesus is wanted by Champions League-chasing Arsenal with the striker on Mikel Arteta's list of summer targets - and the Gunners believe the deal can be pulled off

By Matt Barlow
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Jesus, who starred in City’s 5-1 win against Watford on Saturday, is prominent on Mikel Arteta’s list of summer targets.

It is a deal the Gunners believe can be completed, with the 25-year-old Brazilian, who has just a year left on a five-year deal, expected to seek a move.

Four-goal Gabriel Jesus is expected to seek a move away from Manchester City this summer
Pep Guardiola praised the player - but it is thought Arsenal are keen on acquiring his services

Having allowed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to join Barcelona in January, Arteta is set to also lose out-of-contract strikers Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah next month.

The Arsenal boss knows all about Jesus’s versatility, work-rate and exemplary attitude from his time as Pep Guardiola’s assistant at City, and preparations for the club’s summer transfer strategy are under way.

‘Our planning has been done, it has already reached the owners,’ technical director Edu told ESPN Brazil on Saturday. ‘I’m very excited.’

Edu (left) told ESPN Brazil that he was very excited ahead of the summer for Arsenal's dealings

NewsBreak
Premier League
