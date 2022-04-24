ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston County, MI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Livingston by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-24 17:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Harding by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 16:24:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-27 16:33:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Harding THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN HARDING COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms. To report severe weather, contact your local law enforcement and the National Weather Service in Albuquerque.
HARDING COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Grant, Gray, Haskell, Meade, Seward, Stevens by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Grant; Gray; Haskell; Meade; Seward; Stevens A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Seward, southeastern Grant, northwestern Meade, northeastern Stevens, southwestern Gray and southern Haskell Counties through 600 PM CDT At 526 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Sublette, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Sublette around 530 PM CDT. Tice around 540 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Copeland. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
GRANT COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Beaverhead, Gallatin, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-27 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Beaverhead; Gallatin; Madison A thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Madison, southeastern Beaverhead and south central Gallatin Counties through 500 PM MDT At 418 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm 15 miles northeast of Kilgore, Idaho, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include West Yellowstone, Targhee Pass, Raynolds Pass and Lakeview. This includes the following highways Highway 191 between mile markers 1 and 35. Highway 287 between mile markers 1 and 29. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BEAVERHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for DeSoto, Highlands, Inland Charlotte by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 19:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-27 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: DeSoto; Highlands; Inland Charlotte A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Highlands, northeastern Charlotte and southeastern DeSoto Counties through 800 PM EDT At 734 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles northeast of Babcock Ranch, or 17 miles west of Palmdale. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Highlands, northeastern Charlotte and southeastern DeSoto Counties. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Reeves County Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Reeves County Plains A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Reeves and western Ward Counties through 630 PM CDT At 551 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Toyah, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Pecos, Toyah and Pecos Municipal Airport. This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 18 and 39. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
REEVES COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Central and Southern Lewis and Clark, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Central and Southern Lewis and Clark; Jefferson WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 10 inches at pass level. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Jefferson and Central and Southern Lewis and Clark Counties. * WHEN...From 6 PM Thursday to Midnight MDT Friday Night. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will mostly be confined to areas above about 5000 feet.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Cascade, Judith Basin, Meagher by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Cascade; Judith Basin; Meagher WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 10 inches at pass level. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Cascade, Judith Basin and Meagher Counties. * WHEN...From 6 PM Thursday to Midnight MDT Friday Night. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will mostly be confined to areas above 5000 feet.
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hidalgo, Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 08:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hidalgo; Willacy FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 515 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON The Flood Advisory will expire at 515 PM CDT this afternoon for a portion of Deep South Texas, including the following counties, Hidalgo and Willacy. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Light to moderate rain is still possible in this area for the next half to one hour. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hancock, Henderson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 19:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued Thursday morning. Target Area: Hancock; Henderson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Burlington affecting Hancock, Henderson, Lee and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18 affecting Henderson and Des Moines Counties. For the Mississippi River...including Gladstone LD18, Burlington Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Burlington. * WHEN...Until Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Agricultural flooding occurs. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 15.5 feet. - Recent Activity...Rose to 15.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to continue cresting at 15.5 feet until just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday afternoon. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.5 feet on 06/16/1942. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Des Moines, Lee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 19:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued Thursday morning. Target Area: Des Moines; Lee The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Burlington affecting Hancock, Henderson, Lee and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18 affecting Henderson and Des Moines Counties. For the Mississippi River...including Gladstone LD18, Burlington Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Burlington. * WHEN...Until Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Agricultural flooding occurs. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 15.5 feet. - Recent Activity...Rose to 15.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to continue cresting at 15.5 feet until just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday afternoon. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.5 feet on 06/16/1942. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DES MOINES COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Berkeley, Jefferson, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Berkeley; Jefferson; Morgan FREEZE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY FREEZE WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northern Maryland, central, northern, northwest and western Virginia and eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM EDT Thursday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Thursday night through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Augusta, Clarke, Culpeper, Frederick, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Augusta; Clarke; Culpeper; Frederick; Madison; Northern Fauquier; Northern Virginia Blue Ridge; Orange; Page; Rappahannock; Rockingham; Shenandoah; Southern Fauquier; Warren; Western Loudoun FREEZE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY FREEZE WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northern Maryland, central, northern, northwest and western Virginia and eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM EDT Thursday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Thursday night through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Brooke, Eastern Preston, Hancock, Marion, Marshall, Monongalia by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 23:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Brooke; Eastern Preston; Hancock; Marion; Marshall; Monongalia; Ohio; Preston; Ridges of Eastern Monongalia and Northwestern Preston; Western Tucker; Wetzel FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central Ohio. Portions of southwest and western Pennsylvania. Portions of northern and the northern panhandle of West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Cecil, Central and Southeast Howard, Southeast Harford by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Cecil; Central and Southeast Howard; Southeast Harford FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 possible. * WHERE...In Maryland, Cecil, Central and Southeast Howard and Southeast Harford Counties. In Virginia, Spotsylvania and Eastern Loudoun Counties, and Central Virginia Blue Ridge. * WHEN...From late Thursday night through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
CECIL COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Carroll, Frederick, Northern Baltimore, Northwest Harford by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Carroll; Frederick; Northern Baltimore; Northwest Harford; Northwest Howard; Northwest Montgomery; Washington FREEZE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY FREEZE WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northern Maryland, central, northern, northwest and western Virginia and eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM EDT Thursday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Thursday night through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cascade, Fergus, Judith Basin, Meagher by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-27 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cascade; Fergus; Judith Basin; Meagher Rain and snow over Central MT this evening An area of rain and snow will move through Central MT through 8 PM this evening. Snow is falling for elevations mainly above 5500 feet, with rain generally falling below 5500 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches are possible as this area of snow moves through in the higher elevations. Visibility will be reduced to less than a mile times. Highway 89 between Neihart and White Sulphur Springs will be most affected by the snowfall. The rainfall will affect areas around Geyser, Stanford and Lewistown, where up to 0.15 inches of rainfall will be possible through early this evening.
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Belmont, Carroll, Columbiana, Coshocton, Guernsey, Harrison by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 23:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Belmont; Carroll; Columbiana; Coshocton; Guernsey; Harrison; Jefferson; Monroe; Muskingum; Noble; Tuscarawas FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central Ohio. Portions of southwest and western Pennsylvania. Portions of northern and the northern panhandle of West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Fayette Ridges by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 23:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Allegheny; Armstrong; Beaver; Butler; Fayette; Fayette Ridges; Greene; Indiana; Lawrence; Washington; Westmoreland; Westmoreland Ridges FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central Ohio. Portions of southwest and western Pennsylvania. Portions of northern and the northern panhandle of West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Central Virginia Blue Ridge, Eastern Loudoun, Spotsylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Central Virginia Blue Ridge; Eastern Loudoun; Spotsylvania FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 possible. * WHERE...In Maryland, Cecil, Central and Southeast Howard and Southeast Harford Counties. In Virginia, Spotsylvania and Eastern Loudoun Counties, and Central Virginia Blue Ridge. * WHEN...From late Thursday night through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Rocky Mountain Front, Southern Rocky Mountain Front by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO 6 PM MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 5 inches. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front. * WHEN...From 6 PM Thursday to 6 PM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will mostly be confined to areas above about 5000 feet.
GLACIER COUNTY, MT

Community Policy