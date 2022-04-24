ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Pep Guardiola Makes Worrying Manchester City Admission Ahead of Champions League Clash Against Real Madrid

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s safe to say that the 2021/22 season has been one to forget for Oleksandr Zinchenko so far, having made just 21 appearances across all competitions for Manchester City since the start of the campaign. With niggling injuries, Joao Cancelo’s exceptional displays at left-back keeping him out of...

www.yardbarker.com

Daily Mail

PETE JENSON: Confident Real Madrid had one foot out of the Champions League against PSG and Chelsea, and both times jumped back in - that's their way and they must show the same durability tonight... but Pep Guardiola knows them well

If you are wondering if Real Madrid fear they may have run out of lives in this Champions League, too many epic comebacks already used up, you'd be wrong. They get to the semi-finals and the smell of the final is too strong to be thinking about anything other than winning it.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Juve looks to boost Champions League hopes

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:. Juventus looks to consolidate a Champions League place with a visit to talented Sassuolo. Juventus is fourth in Serie A and can extend its five-point advantage over fifth-place Roma, which lost to defending champion Inter Milan on Saturday. Juventus can also move within a point of third-place Napoli. “We’re not mathematically in the Champions League yet,” Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri warned. Tenth-place Sassuolo features Italy forwards Domenico Berardi, Giacomo Raspadori and Gianluca Scamacca.
UEFA
Financial World

Pep Guardiola: "We want the UEFA Champions League final"

During the press conference before the UEFA Champions League semi-final between Manchester City and Real Madrid, manager of the British club Pep Guardiola talked about the challenge and the club's ambitions: "Being here and playing Champions League semi-finals against Real Madrid, Barcelona or Bayern Munich, for us it is an honor.
UEFA
Daily Mail

'I'm so proud': Pep Guardiola revels in Manchester City's thrilling 4-3 win over Real Madrid, insisting it outweighs any frustration over failing to put the Champions League semi-final to bed in astonishing first-leg

Pep Guardiola's delight with Manchester City's swashbuckling win against Real Madrid outweighed any frustration about their inability to put the Champions League semi-final to bed in a jaw-dropping first leg. The leaders of the Premier League and LaLiga met under the Etihad Stadium lights on Tuesday evening, when onlookers were...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Real Madrid must reach Champions League final to regard season as a success, says Carlo Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti is pleased to have proved doubters wrong but will not regard Real Madrid’s Champions League campaign as a success unless they reach the final.The 13-time European champions were not thought to be among the competition’s favourites at the start of the season.They have since come through a group featuring Italian champions Inter Milan and seen off the much-fancied Paris St Germain and last year’s winners Chelsea to reach the last four.With the Spanish giants also on the brink of regaining the LaLiga crown, they are in good shape as they face Manchester City for a place in next...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

'We could have killed them off': Phil Foden rues missed opportunity despite Manchester City's thrilling 4-3 win over Real Madrid in Champions League semi-final first leg

Phil Foden bemoaned Manchester City's missed opportunity to ruthlessly kill Real Madrid's ambitions of reaching the Champions League final. With just a slender lead after the 4-3 victory in the first leg, it leaves City with work to do at the Bernabeu next week if they are to compete in consecutive European finals.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: City-Real Madrid 1st leg in Champions League semis

A look at what is happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. The semifinals begin with the master of European soccer visiting an upstart. Real Madrid is the record 13-time European champion, while Manchester City has reached the final only once — last year, when it lost to Chelsea. When it comes to heritage in the competition, the gap between the teams is sizeable but City is starting to look at home at Europe’s top table and is bidding to eliminate Real in the knockout stage for the second time in three seasons. In 2020, City won both home and away in the last 16. Real was also ousted by an English team, Chelsea, in last season’s semifinals but is a tougher proposition a year on with striker Karim Benzema in the form of his life, having scored hat tricks in the last 16 and quarterfinals. Real’s route to the semis has been challenging, overcoming Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea and now meeting the English Premier League champion and current leader. With Liverpool a potential opponent in the final, the path could hardly have been tougher. City will start the slight favorite but has a big issue at right back, with Joao Cancelo suspended and both Kyle Walker and John Stones injured. Real should also be fresher, having been inactive over a weekend that was reserved for the Copa del Rey final.
UEFA
BBC

Manchester City v Real Madrid: confirmed team news

Four changes for Manchester City from the 11 that began the 5-1 win over Watford on Saturday. There are starts for John Stones, Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden, with Fernandinho, Jack Grealish and Raheem Sterling dropping down to the bench. Gabriel Jesus, who scored four and made one against Watford, keeps his place.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Manchester City vs. Real Madrid score: Guardiola's men win seven-goal thriller, but Benzema keeps Real in it

In what was an absolutely astonishing 90 minutes of attacking soccer, Manchester City beat Real Madrid in their Champions League semifinal first leg at the Etihad on Tuesday, 4-3. A wild match with what felt like countless chances, the three first-half goals were surpassed by four in the second half, with Los Blancos staying within striking distance ahead of next week's second leg in Madrid despite perhaps not deserving to.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Liverpool vs. Villarreal predictions, Champions League odds: Jurgen Klopp's men overwhelming favorites

The UEFA Champions League is back this midweek with the first legs of the semifinals and Villarreal CF are aiming to extend their fairytale run against Liverpool on Wednesday. Unai Emery's unfancied Spanish outfit travel to Anfield for the opening leg and will be aiming to repeat strong showings on the road against Bayern Munich and Juventus which have earned them a deserved final four berth.
UEFA
Daily Mail

'Nothing comes close to the beautiful game': Fans on social media go wild after Manchester City and Real Madrid play out pulsating Champions League semi-final first leg

Fans on social media have praised Manchester City and Real Madrid for playing out one of the most exciting Champions League semi-final first legs in recent memory. England's league leaders twice led the Spanish runaway leaders by a two-goal margin on a pulsating night in Manchester but were pegged back to ensure the tie was finely poised ahead of next week's return leg in the Spanish capital.
PREMIER LEAGUE

