Paul Pogba has been a “big disappointment” at Manchester United, according to Paul Scholes, who has backed the France international to show he is “world class” elsewhere once he leaves Old Trafford. Pogba is set to depart United for free for the second time at the end of his contract this summer, with interim manager Ralf Rangnick confirming that he is unlikely to renew his deal and could have already played his last game for the club. The midfielder arrived from Juventus for a world record fee of almost £90 million in 2016 but his six-year stay at Old Trafford...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO