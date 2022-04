DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police released the name of a suspect arrested in connection to a weekend double shooting. According to a sworn affidavit, surveillance video showed an SUV parking in front of the front door of 22nd Street Discount Liquor, located at 1325 N. 22nd St., during the early morning hours of Sunday. Police said a man is seen exiting the vehicle and approaching people near a table to the south of the front door. An argument seemed to happen before the man entered the SUV and started pulling off the parking lot.

DECATUR, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO