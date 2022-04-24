ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Erie residents take advantage of warm weather

By Julia Hazel
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IkcOB_0fIupT4A00

There was some warmer weather outside on Sunday. People in Erie are hoping that it is here to stay.

Sunday April 24 saw a pretty nice temperature and people took advantage of it while walking their dog or going on a run.

Some people we spoke with said they are excited to be outside with their family without having to bundle up.

“I’m enjoying that it is super sunny out and not super cold,” said Emily Turner, Enjoying the Weather.

Asbury Woods extends Earth Day celebration with Nature Day

“I actually love how sunny it is and not snowing actually,” said Julianna Krill, Attending Sunset Drive In Flea Market.

People are saying that they hope the weather stays this warm.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Visitors react to snow in Erie just before May

We’re almost into the month of May and old man winter will just not call it quits. The saying is “April showers bring May flowers,” but snow may be the case for Erie. There are a few days left in April and Erie residents woke up to snow on the ground Wednesday. This sent shock […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Last of the Warm Days. Watch for PM Storms

Erie hit 81 yesterday, and we will get close to 80 again today. Cold front will change that by late afternoon. As it approaches, some storms will develop. As the winds shift west, much cooler air will arrive. As the storms diminish later this evening, expect the temps to fall into the 40s by daybreak […]
ERIE, PA
Newswatch 16

Food truck fest in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Mountain View Vineyard in Monroe County held a food truck festival Saturday. The festival was free and had different activities for children and adults. There were ten different food trucks, hayrides, raffles, and live music, and organizers were thrilled with the turnout. "This is so...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Erie, PA
Sports
City
Erie, PA
YourErie

Severe weather causes damage to pole barn in Wattsburg

The severe weather on Monday left behind some damage in Wattsburg. The rain and wind caused a pole barn to be uprooted from the ground and collapse. According to witnesses from the scene, the pole barn was blown towards a tree line and eventually settled on the ground. Debris could be seen spread across the […]
WATTSBURG, PA
WGAL

Chilly and blustery weather ahead for south-central Pennsylvania

The calendar may say late April, but it's going to feel more like the middle of March in south-central Pennsylvania. Sustained winds will range between 15-25 mph, with gusts to 35 mph this afternoon. The winds will make it feel like the 40s. A stray afternoon shower is possible. A...
YORK, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

National Weather Service issues freeze warning for southwest Pa. counties

A frost advisory for Wednesday morning has been canceled, but the National Weather Service says even colder weather is possible later tonight into Thursday morning. A freeze warning has been issued for 10 counties in southwestern Pennsylvania. It will run from 11 p.m. until 9 a.m. Thursday, meteorologist Lee Hendricks said.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temperature#Earth Day#Dog#Wjet Wfxp Yourerie
YourErie

Lack of cell phone service creates problems on Presque Isle

As summer approaches, community members and state representatives plan to address cell phone service issues alone Erie’s lakeshore. Here is more about this longstanding public safety issue. Several people at Presque Isle said cell service has been a problem on Erie’s lakeshore for several years. They are hoping that a town hall meeting will be […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Severe thunderstorms in Erie County and Chautauqua, New York

Update: Off and on showers are being reported as of 7:40 p.m. along with some patchy fog. The severe storm threat has moved out of the area. Temperatures are dropping slowly, but steadily from northwest to southeast across our area tonight. Tune in to the local weather reports tonight on FOX 66 News at 10 […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Flagship Niagara to set sail this summer

For the first time since 2019, the Flagship Niagara will tour the Great Lakes this summer. Here is more from the Bayfront about how crews are preparing for the sailing season. Next week the cover will be coming off the Flagship Niagara. The ship will be ready to sail in June. The Flagship Niagara will […]
ERIE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
YourErie

Crumbling Parade St. dock to receive repairs

A crumbling dock wall will soon have new life thanks to the Erie Access Improvement Grant Program. The dock’s current retaining wall is falling apart which is creating cracks in the sidewalk, forcing the dock to be closed. The Erie Port Authority is setting aside $248,000 to fix up the Parade Street Dock. The money […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Sight Center of NWPA receives funding to expand braille garden

One local business is receiving funding to upgrade one of their many services to benefit the community. The Sight Center of Northwest Pennsylvania received a check for $5,000 from the Kiwanis Club of Erie that will go towards expanding their braille garden. The upgrades will include raised garden beds for older clients and more tactile […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Winter returns today

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Snow showers will be falling Wednesday, mainly in the morning, for most of the region. Pavement is too warm for much accumulation, but a coating to locally of 1″ is expected on the grassy areas. Higher range in the snow belts. Snow will diminish in intensity this afternoon. Expect a slow but steady […]
ENVIRONMENT
WTAJ

Man attempting to walk around the world stops in Ebensburg

EBENSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — One man is trying to be the first person to walk across all seven continents in the world, and right now he’s stopping in Central PA. Tom Boerman from the Netherlands began his trek in May 2021. “I started last year in Holland, walked the length of Europe, and now I’m […]
EBENSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Chainsaw carving event returning to Elk County

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Chainsaw Carvers Rendezvous is returning to Elk County after being canceled for the past two years. From April 27 to April 30, carvers will be displaying tons of their finished pieces to sell and will also do live demonstrations. The event will also have food, entertainment and a small […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
NewsRadio WILK

NWS Binghamton says record-breaking weather in NEPA; thousands still struggle without power

A record snowfall of 11.4 inches was set at the Greater Binghamton Airport yesterday, breaking the old record of 6.9 inches set in 1983. It was also the latest in the season that this much snow fell in any calendar day and the third highest calendar day snowfall in April. A record rainfall of .92 inches was set at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport yesterday, breaking the old record of .80 inches set in 1924.
BINGHAMTON, NY
YourErie

Severe storm leaves damage in its wake

Cleanup continues Tuesday after a strong storm moved through the area. Monday night’s fast moving storm left scattered tree branches and some building damage in its wake. At Happ’s Grocery Outlet on Route 6 outside Corry, wind and rain blew a portion of the roof off a storage building. Customers say they are just glad […]
WATTSBURG, PA
YourErie

YourErie

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy