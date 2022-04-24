Erie residents take advantage of warm weather

There was some warmer weather outside on Sunday. People in Erie are hoping that it is here to stay.

Sunday April 24 saw a pretty nice temperature and people took advantage of it while walking their dog or going on a run.

Some people we spoke with said they are excited to be outside with their family without having to bundle up.

“I’m enjoying that it is super sunny out and not super cold,” said Emily Turner, Enjoying the Weather.

“I actually love how sunny it is and not snowing actually,” said Julianna Krill, Attending Sunset Drive In Flea Market.

People are saying that they hope the weather stays this warm.

