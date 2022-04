Day 1 of the NFL draft is just around the corner. However, the real “Day 1” for the 49ers is Day 2 of the draft on Friday for Rounds 2 and 3. San Francisco doesn’t have a pick until No. 61 near the end of the second round. Figuring out which players are going to be available at that slot is an absolute grind. And even then, there’s no telling who exactly will be there. They can estimate a group of prospects, but so many other teams could throw a wrench into the process in various ways.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO