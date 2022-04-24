One Person Hospitalized After Motorcycle Crash in Bridgewater

WOODSTOCK — Connecticut State Police are investigating after a crash involving a passenger vehicle and five motorcycles left several people seriously injured over the weekend. The crash occurred Sunday on Pulpit Rock Road in Woodstock, according to a post on the Thompsonville Moose Riders Facebook page. The post said...
There were over two miles of delays on Interstate 91 North in Middletown this afternoon after a car overturned. The overturned vehicle closed the northbound side of the highway between exits 20 and 21, but it's since reopened. The crash involved a commercial vehicle, according to Connecticut State Police. According...
Horses and people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Apr. 18, according to emergency dispatchers. Two horse-and-buggies and a vehicle collided at the intersection of Cains and Buena Vista roads in Salisbury Township, shortly before 9:30 p.m., a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications says. One...
Horrifying footage of a 56-year-old driver repeatedly running over following a minor crash in Elizabeth is circulating on social media. The footage shows Vincent Jean charging at the victim in his silver Mitsubishi SUV, as she tries to run away, plowing her from the sidewalk onto the lawn of a home near Salem Avenue and Aberdeen Road the morning of Wednesday, April 13, the Union County Prosecutor's Office confirmed.
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Three men and a teenager in Waterbury were arrested on Friday after evading police following a four-car crash, according to officials. The Waterbury Police Department responded to a car crash Friday night around 8:23 p.m. in the Brass City after observing a white BMW driving recklessly in the area. An officer […]
Police have identified a 4-year-old girl who died after becoming trapped under a slice seeder that was attached to a farm tractor in Connecticut. Ellie Kuslis was identified as the child who died in the incident on a Litchfield County field, located on Barnes Road in Watertown, on Saturday, April 23, according to the Watertown Police Department.
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A car in Hartford struck a tree and three other cars on Park Street Saturday morning, according to fire officials. The Hartford Fire Department responded to the scene around 10:16 a.m. at 1965 Park St. A female driver had struck a tree and three parked cars. Officials said the driver was […]
WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 4-year-old lost their life after becoming stuck under a farm tractor in Watertown on Saturday, police said. The Watertown Police Department and fire department responded to a field on Barnes Road between Lake Winnemaug Road and Bunker Hill Road for a report of a child entrapped under a farm tractor […]
A Saratoga County Sheriff’s deputy was injured during a confrontation with a teenager at a Target store.Officers were called to the store on Crossing Boulevard in Clifton Park Monday, April 18, after getting reports of disruptive youths, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.When a State Police …
A Connecticut man was arrested after allegedly assaulting a woman in a hotel room and not allowing her to leave. The New Haven County incident took place in Milford on Friday, April 22. When police arrived at the Red Roof Inn, 10 Rowe Ave., an investigation found Troy Gosbin, age...
Editor’s Note: This post contains graphic images that may be disturbing to some viewers.Viewer discretion is advised. BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – A child was taken to the hospital after being burned Sunday in Bridgeport, police said. Bridgeport police officers were dispatched to Louisiana Avenue just before 4 p.m. on the report of a child burned. […]
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating after two men were shot in New Haven Friday night. Officers responded to Henry Street, between Dixwell Avenue and Ashmun Street, around 9:50 p.m. for the report of gunfire. While responding officers were locating and securing a crime scene, police said they were told that two men […]
Two people suffered injuries in a crash in Connecticut that involved a tractor-trailer. The South Killingly Fire Department in Windham County reported that crews responded to the crash at 580 Providence Pike (Route 6) at about 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 23. The two people who were injured in the...
Two people were injured, one critically, in a shooting on a busy Connecticut street. The shooting took place in Hartford around 7 p.m., Sunday, April 24, at 18 Townley St., next to Saint Francis Hospital. According to Lt. Aaron Boisvert, of the Hartford Police, officers responded to the area after...
