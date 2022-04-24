One Person Hospitalized After Motorcycle Crash in Bridgewater

Horrifying footage of a 56-year-old driver repeatedly running over following a minor crash in Elizabeth is circulating on social media. The footage shows Vincent Jean charging at the victim in his silver Mitsubishi SUV, as she tries to run away, plowing her from the sidewalk onto the lawn of a home near Salem Avenue and Aberdeen Road the morning of Wednesday, April 13, the Union County Prosecutor's Office confirmed.

