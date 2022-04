I-495 Photo Credit: Wikipedia/Freddie

A stretch of the Long Island Expressway has reopened after an hours-long closure Sunday afternoon, April 24.

The lanes were closed on the westbound side at Exit 33 in Nassau County following a serious crash and remained closed until around 5 p.m. during the subsequent accident investigation.

All lanes are now open.

