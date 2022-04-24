ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Pederson homers twice in Giants' 12-3 rout of Nationals

By HARVEY VALENTINE Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cmAUA_0fIuPIk700

Joc Pederson homered twice, doubled and drove in three runs to help the San Francisco Giants rout the Washington Nationals 12-3 on Sunday for the series sweep.

Pederson moved to the leadoff spot after Mike Yastrzemski was placed on the COVID-19 list Sunday morning. He hit a home run to leadoff the game, a 441-foot blast that's the longest leadoff HR by a Giants batter tracked by Statcast.

Pederson did it again leading off the seventh inning to go 3 for 3.

“I was feeling good, seeing the ball out of their hand and just swinging at some pitches that I was able to put on the barrel,” said Pederson, who is hitting .364 with five home runs and 10 runs scored in his first season with the Giants.

The Giants are 7-3 on this road trip, with a game left to go in Milwaukee on Monday. Wilmer Flores added three RBI singles for San Francisco, who swept a series of at least three games at Nationals Park for the first time June 6-9, 2008.

Starter Logan Webb (2-1) struggled early, but ended up allowing three runs on seven hits and striking out six over 6 2/3 innings. He retired eight of the last nine batters he faced.

“I just feel like I'm finding myself a little bit now. I don't feel like I've got, honestly, my best stuff,” Webb said. “It's weird, like I feel good but it's just not there right now. We'll look into some mechanical things”

In his previous start, Webb gave up three runs on six hits and three walks in 3 2/3 innings in a loss to the Mets.

Washington was swept for the first time this season and has lost five straight. Yadiel Hernandez homered, singled and drove in all of the Nationals' three runs. Starter Joan Adon (1-3) pitched four-plus innings and was charged with five runs on six hits.

After Pederson's homer, Flores later singled in another run to make it 2-0 in the first. Pederson hit a sacrifice fly in the second, and the Giants increased their lead to 4-1.

“I think he set the tone for the day,” manager Gabe Kapler said of Pederson, “I think he’s picking really good pitches to go after and even when he gets deeper into counts and pitchers have velocity, he’s able to catch up to that velocity.”

Hernandez pulled Washington within 4-3 with a two-run homer in the third, but Flores drove home Pederson in the fifth and Pederson made it 6-3 in the seventh before the Giants tacked on six runs in the ninth.

Washington's bullpen, which had posted an 0.94 ERA over the past six games, gave up seven earned runs.

“Falling behind, not throwing strikes, walks,” manager Dave Martinez said. “Hopefully that's out of them today and they come right back Tuesday doing what they've been doing in previous games.”

PEDERSTATS

Pederson hit the 24th leadoff home run of his career. It was his 18th career multi-homer game and first this season.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: Kapler said Yastrzemski is vaccinated and boosted. ... OF LaMonte Wade Jr. (left knee inflammation) was 0 for 2 with a walk and run scored in a rehab game with Triple-A Sacramento on Saturday.

Nationals: 3B Lucius Fox vomited on the field and left the game in the top of the first inning. Martinez said after the game Fox had “a bit of a stomach flu.” … OF Victor Robles (tight groin) was out of the lineup. ... 1B Josh Bell, who left Saturday’s game with right hamstring tightness, was not in the lineup. Martinez said an MRI was “pretty clean” and Bell was likely available to pinch hit.

UP NEXT

Giants: LHP Sam Long (0-0, 0.00 ERA) will start San Francisco when they complete their road trip with a stop in Milwaukee. Long pitched two scoreless innings in his first start of the season, Friday against the Nationals.

Nationals: Josiah Gray (2-1, 3.14 ERA) will start for Washington in the first game of a three-game series against the visiting Marlins on Tuesday. Gray is 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA in two starts against Miami.

———

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Empire Sports Media

Yankees call-up an old friend from Triple-A, leadoff hitter goes on paternity leave

The New York Yankees are gearing up to face off against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday evening after sweeping the Cleaveland Guardians over the weekend. The Yankees currently feature a 10–6 record and have finally hit their stride both offensively and defensively. The starting pitching has been phenomenal the past few games, and the offense finally came to play in the final game against Cleveland, recording a healthy 10 runs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Empire Sports Media

Yankees might’ve struck gold on 1st base prospect after red-hot start to 2022 season

When the New York Yankees traded relief pitcher Nick Nelson to the Philadelphia Phillies last year, they gained a no-name first baseman, adding him to their farm system. Nelson, who hosts a 5.14 ERA this season over three games, is making his value known at the MLB level. While he’s struggled to some degree, the Yankees cashed in in favor of a younger Prospect in TJ Rumfield.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
County
San Francisco, CA
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
City
Milwaukee, WI
NBC Sports

Several reasons why Joc has been perfect fit for Giants

WASHINGTON D.C. -- Gabe Kapler was the director of player development for the Los Angeles Dodgers when Joc Pederson was breaking into the big leagues, and he worked for the organization as Pederson established himself as one of the most dangerous left-handed hitters in the game early on in his career.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joc Pederson
Person
Wilmer Flores
Person
Gabe Kapler
Person
Logan Webb
Person
Dave Martinez
NBC Sports

MLB Power Rankings: Mets join Giants, Dodgers at top

WASHINGTON D.C. -- Major League Baseball got its wish Sunday night, as the game of the week had MLB atop the trending list even though the NBA playoffs are going on. Unfortunately, it was because Angel Hernandez was screwing up so many calls on Sunday Night Baseball that Kyle Schwarber lost his cool and got ejected.
LOS ANGELES, CA
GolfWRX

Tony Romo loses tournament after suffering 18th hole nightmare

Sizeable crowds returned to Irving, Texas, for the first time since the 2017 AT&T Byron Nelson Classic, with a celebrity sudden death play-off on Sunday. In the ClubCorp Classic Celebrity Division, which also saw 10-time major winner, Annika Sorenstam, finish in third place, hometown favourite Tony Romo took a three point lead over close friend and golfing rival, Mardy Fish, as they went into the last day.
IRVING, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Jesse Winker takes shot at former team after offseason trade

Jesse Winker moved from the Cincinnati Reds to the Seattle Mariners during the offseason, and he sounds absolutely thrilled with the move. Winker took a clear shot at his former team Sunday following the Mariners’ 5-4 12-inning win over the Royals. The outfielder said he’d always wanted to play for an organization that was trying to win, with the clear implication being that the Reds were not.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Cardinals Have Reportedly Made Decision On Kyler Murray

The Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray have not agreed to a long-term contract extension, but the team’s latest decision conceivably buys them some more time to do so. Arizona will pick up Murray’s fifth-year option before the May 6 deadline, which would guarantee him a salary of $28 million in 2023. According to Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic, the two sides are “expected to eventually agree” to a reworked contract extension this summer.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Nationals#Nationals Park#Mets#The San Francisco Giants
NBC Sports

Report: People around Ben Simmons ‘exasperated’

Ben Simmons didn’t play for the Nets in Philadelphia, as he said he hoped to do. He didn’t play a few days later, as was reportedly targeted. And he’s not playing in Nets-Celtics Game 4 tonight, as he reportedly planned to do. Brian Windhorst of ESPN:. When...
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Jets draft rumors: New York could shock everyone with No. 4 pick

The New York Jets could shock the fanbase with the fourth-overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. The New York Jets are one of two teams who hold two picks in the Top 10 of the upcoming NFL Draft. That gives the team the chance to select two starters for the foreseeable future and potentially future Pro Bowlers. Well, there is one player that is being linked to the Jets as of Monday, Apr. 25.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
Golf Digest

Joc Pederson staring down a heckler after hitting a nuke is what baseball is all about

The post-COVID return to normalcy at sporting events has led to a boom in verbal altercations between players and fans. There's been much debate on how players should handle these situations. Kyrie Irving went the double bird route with Boston Celtics fans last week, and Cleveland Guardians outfielder Myles Straw went the climb-the-fence route with New York Yankees fans over the weekend.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ABC News

ABC News

622K+
Followers
150K+
Post
339M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy