'The Bad Guys’ opens atop box office with $24M

By City News Service
Bay News 9
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (CNS) — The new kids’ movie “The Bad Guys” opened atop the box office this weekend, grossing $24 million at North American theaters, according to industry estimates released Sunday. The DreamWorks...

ComicBook

Horror Film M3GAN Gets First Poster

The new James Wan-produced horror film M3GAN has gotten a creepy new poster. On Monday, Blumhouse shared the poster on social media with the image having a very uncanny valley sort of effect as it features a life-like doll that, given that this is a horror film, probably is just a bit on the sinister side. You can check out the poster — and it's creepy doll-like AI — for yourself below.
MOVIES
EW.com

Animated animal outlaws best viking prince Alexander Skarsgård and meta Nicolas Cage at the box office

Animated animal outlaws pulled off the ultimate movie heist this week, besting a Viking prince and meta Nicolas Cage at the box office. Universal Pictures' animated family adventure comedy The Bad Guys debuted at No. 1 at the domestic box office this week, earning $24 million in North America, according to Comscore. Sam Rockwell, Craig Robinson, Awkwafina, Marc Maron, Richard Ayoade, and Zazie Beetz lend their voices to film, which follows a notorious group of critter criminals who must pull off their most challenging con yet after they're finally caught by authorities: becoming model citizens.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

The Bad Guys Finish First As The Animated Film Takes Down Fantastic Beasts 3 At The Box Office

David Yates' Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore did not get off to a great start at the box office. As reported last Sunday, the blockbuster set an opening weekend low for the Wizarding World franchise, and the news generated a whole lot of concern about the future of the Fantastic Beasts series. Now, things are looking even starker for the movie, as Pierre Perifel's animated The Bad Guys arrived in theaters and not only blew the movie out of the #1 slot, but pushed it down to third place.
MOVIES
Variety

Box Office: ‘The Bad Guys’ Topples ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ With $24 Million Debut

Click here to read the full article. Universal’s kid-friendly caper “The Bad Guys” pulled off a heist for the ages, capturing the No. 1 spot at the domestic box office. The animated comedy has collected $24 million from 4,009 North American theaters in its debut, enough to take the crown from “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.” In its second weekend of release, the latest chapter in the “Harry Potter” prequel series plummeted to third place with $14 million, a troubling sign for the Warner Bros.’ Wizarding film franchise. After a steep 67% decline, “The Secrets of Dumbledore” has generated $67...
MOVIES
Collider

‘Fantastic Beasts: Secrets of Dumbledore’ Continues Conjuring Franchise-Low Returns at the Box Office

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore has come out and fans of the series are either put off by the controversy surrounding much of the movie and franchise as a whole or just not interested in heading to theaters. Why? Well, because the film is still at a series low. Despite being ranked #1 overall international title for the third consecutive weekend with $38.3m on 24,617 screens and in 67 overseas markets, it still hasn't reached the level of success the previous films in the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them series has.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

Amber Heard Reportedly Almost Didn’t Return For ‘Aquaman 2’ Over “Chemistry” Concerns With Jason Momoa

Warner Bros. has had a string of bad luck, having to sever ties with actors such as Johnny Depp who was removed from the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise and replaced with Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen after domestic abuse allegations became too hard to ignore. Depp’s co-star Ezra Miller (“The Flash,” “Justice League”) is also reportedly getting the boot from the studio after a recent arrest in Hawaii, seeing the actor potentially removed from both the Potterverse and DCEU in the future.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Aquaman Star Jason Momoa Shares First Update on His Fast & Furious 10 Villainous Role

Last year's F9 surpassed all the expectations, proving that the beloved franchise can still dominate the box office, earning $721 million worldwide despite the global pandemic. F9 was a triumphant return to the Fast & Furious saga, and it appears that fans still continue to support the two-decades-long franchise. Unfortunately,...
MOVIES
AFP

'Spider-Man' sequels and Bad Bunny kick off buoyant CinemaCon summit

Hollywood bosses showcased new "Spider-Man" sequels and brought rap superstar Bad Bunny on stage to kick off a bullish meeting of movie theater industry leaders in Las Vegas Monday. Early scenes showed Pitt's wise-cracking hitman pacing through neon-lit Tokyo streets before brawling with music superstar-turned-actor Bad Bunny on a train.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Collider

'Snow White': Gal Gadot Shares Image From Her Last Day as The Evil Queen

For the last decade, Disney has been hard at work giving all their classic animated films the live-action remake treatment. While some have been better than others, one of the upcoming remakes Disney fans have had their apple eye on is the musical reimagining of the studio’s first animated film, 1938’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. The film has been in production for a while and now the Evil Queen herself, Gal Gadot, has given fans a peek at her last day on set.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Salem's Lot: Stephen King Reboot Gets Theatrical Release Date

A new adaptation of Stephen King's 'Salem's Lot has been in the works for quite some time, with studio Warner Bros., per Bloody Disgusting, finally confirming that the film will be landing in theaters this fall. The release date itself isn't actually new, as its release was announced last year, but given the number of changes and updates various projects have earned, it will surely come as a relief to fans that the project hasn't been postponed. Additionally, this latest information confirms that the film is still slated for a theatrical release as opposed to a debut on HBO Max. Salem's Lot currently touts a September 9th release date.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Kevin Hart Raises $100M From Private Equity Backers to Form New Banner

Comedian Kevin Hart will launch new media company HARTBEAT with a $100 million investment from private equity firm Abry Partners.  The new venture, unveiled Tuesday, is a combination of his two production companies, Laugh Out Loud and HartBeat Productions. Hart plans to use the investment to hire more employees, grow the existing brands within the new enterprise and develop new content.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Acquires Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson's Sony Pic 'The Man From Toronto'Just For Laughs Unveils Plans for In-Person Comedy FestivalGaming Company Backbone Reveals Series A Funding Backed by Ashton Kutcher, The Weeknd, Kevin Hart and More “The creation...
CELEBRITIES
Collider

'The Black Phone' Trailer: Ethan Hawke Goes Full Serial Killer

As every horror fan knows, a terrifying story doesn’t necessarily have to be about demons and spirits. In the upcoming horror flick The Black Phone, for example, every parent’s nightmare is evoked when 13-year-old Finney (Mason Thames) is approached by a grown man who poses as a fun magician — only to kidnap the teenager when he lets his guard down. The 1970s (and modern world) horror story is set to premiere in theaters this summer, after a shift on the release date that scrapped a February premiere.
MOVIES
The Independent

‘They ain’t gonna know what hit ’em’: Venom fans predict big things as third film announced by Sony

Sony has announced that a third Venom film is currently in development.The Marvel blockbuster, focusing on the Spider-Man antihero Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy), follows on from the 2018 hit Venom, and last year’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage.Let There Be Carnage enjoyed a successful box office showing last year despite the pandemic, taking in over half a million dollars despite not receiving a Chinese release. It ranks as the seventh highest-grossing film of 2021, with F9: The Fast Saga, No Time to Die and Spider-Man: No Way Home the only English-language films to outperform it.Sony Pictures CEO Tom Rothman...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

CinemaCon Hot Topics: Summer Movies, Box Office Recovery (and Netflix)

Much has changed since Hollywood studios and theater owners gathered together for a smaller-than-usual CinemaCon in late August of 2021. The box office was still in the early stages of recovery, and most media and entertainment analysts questioned whether the theatrical experience would ever return to normal amid the streaming gold rush. In the time since, Sony and Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home earned north of $1.8 billion at the worldwide box office to become one of the top-grossing films of all time, while in more recent weeks families are finally returning in earnest to the multiplex (hence the success of...
MOVIES
Collider

The Downfall of Betty Boop's Creators, the Fleischer Brothers

Their most famous cartoon is one of the most prominent icons of the Jazz Age. Superman first became a movie star thanks to them. Before Pixar and DreamWorks, they were the archrivals to Walt Disney in the field of animation. Yet Fleischer Studios met an ignoble end during World War II; taken over by its distributor, rebranded, and slowly exhausted. Talent, ambition, and some of the greatest cartoon characters ever created couldn’t triumph over the poor business sense and personal falling out between brothers Dave and Max Fleischer. It was a sad way to conclude what had been a wonderful success story.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Hollywood Reporter

Stephen Root Has a Box of Staplers Waiting For His Signature on Every Film and TV Project Thanks to ‘Office Space’

Without fail, there is a box of staplers for Stephen Root to sign in every film and television project he does thanks to his iconic Office Space character, Milton Waddams. The versatile actor, who currently stars among the ensemble in HBO’s Barry, recently dropped by The Rich Eisen Show where he was asked about his time on the Mike Judge 1999 cult classic film, in which he stole the show.More from The Hollywood ReporterHBO's 'The Baby': TV Review'Euphoria' Helmer Sam Levinson on Creative Approach to Season Two: "My Writing Process is Pretty Bizarre"'The Time Traveler's Wife' Trailer Sees Theo James and...
CELEBRITIES
thedigitalfix.com

The best Clint Eastwood movies – from Dirty Harry to Gran Torino

What are the best Clint Eastwood movies? A true legend of Hollywood, Clint Eastwood has been a household name and known for quality filmmaking since the ‘70s. He’s one of those actors that, when you tell relatives you want to do anything involving films, they’ll respond, “Like that Eastwood guy? He makes the best movies!”
MOVIES
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
ComicBook

DC Movie Slate on Display at CinemaCon

DC's upcoming slate of releases, including The Flash, Black Adam, and more, is on full display at CinemaCon this week, with Twitter user Dominic Hernandez sharing some early images from the event, including one of an elaborate backdrop for DC posters. Featuring the recently-updated release dates, this display likely suggests that Shazam!: Fury of the Gods, Black Adam, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, The Flash, and League of Super-Pets are likely to be a big part of Warner's presentation at the convention. Whethere anything else will be discussed -- such as a release date and venue for Batgirl, which seems to be reliant on The Flash for its continuity -- is not yet clear.
MOVIES

